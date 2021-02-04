Federal agents assigned to the administrative region that includes Kerrville seized about 25 kilograms of cocaine, 35 firearms, two silencers, a grenade, body armor and approximately $265,000 in U.S. Currency along with other assets, according to a press released issued Feb. 4 by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas
The seizures and arrests occurred pursuant to an indictment that alleges 13 defendants conspired since January 2020 to distribute cocaine.
The arrests and seizures took place in San Antonio and in the Rio Grande Valley, said Daryl Fields, public affairs officer for the Western District of Texas.
Click here for the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.