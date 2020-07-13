Larry Leitha has been camped out at the Hill Country Youth Event Center for the last few days to say hello to those casting ballots during early voting in the Republican runoff for Kerr County Sheriff — along with other races.
On Tuesday, Leitha will learn his fate if he’s able to move on to the next round in the race to succeed retiring Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer. It was early voting turnout in the March 3 primary election that helped give Leitha an early lead, but in the end his opponent, Elias Garcia, eked out a narrow 44-vote victory in the primary to force a runoff.
However, the real question is how will those who voted for one of the three other primary challengers swing their vote — to Leitha or Garcia. Kerr County Sheriff’s Captain Carol Twiss, who finished third in the five-person GOP primary, gave Leitha an endorsement and she garnered 2,527 votes, while fourth-place finisher Mitch Lambdin had more than 1,600.
The winner in Tuesday’s election will face Libertarian nominee Warren Funk, a retired physicist with no law enforcement experience, in the November general election, which should attract significant voter turnout.
Leitha, however, said he feels good about where he’s at after nearly two years of campaigning for the job. Like his opponent, Leitha grew up in Kerr County and has long called Center Point home. He graduated from Center Point High School and once served on the Center Point Independent School District Board of Trustees.
A retired Texas Department of Public Safety investigator, Leitha has spent a large part of his career working in south Texas and around the Hill Country. Much of his work has been focused on narcotics enforcement — an issue he believes is still a challenging one in Kerr County.
“When I first started in narcotics, 20 years ago, it was cocaine,” Leitha said. “Today it’s meth. I’ve seen meth just ruin people’s lives. Meth is what we target today.”
Through the years, Leitha’s work on drugs have given him insights into several areas from working closely with prosecutors to mental health advocates, who work with those dependent on drugs.
However, like so many others, Leitha is now immersed in thinking about how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, especially when it comes to managing the Kerr County Jail, which is among the most important duties of a sheriff — if not the most important. So far, Hierholzer has been able to keep the virus out of the jail, and Leitha said he’s keenly aware of that effort.
“To me it’s COVID right now,” Leitha said of the virus as being the biggest issue in the campaign. “Nowadays during COVID, it’s just really tough. The sheriff has done a really good job of keeping it out of there but I’ve talked to other sheriffs where it’s rampant, and I think that’s the biggest task right now.”
Even over the last three weeks, coronavirus has reared its head with how police or sheriffs will enforce executive orders from the governor, including mask ordinances. Hierholzer, for one, has said he wouldn’t enforce a mask order, but has also expressed outrage at being limited on trying to limit large indoor gatherings.
Leitha backs Hierholzer’s stances, but also believes in best practices.
“I really try to preach the safe practices of this and wearing a mask,” Leitha said.
When it comes to support, Leitha has lined up several big names locally, including both district attorneys — Scott Monroe, who represents the 198th District, and Lucy Wilke, who represents the 216th District. Wilke has been the most vocal in her support of Leitha, including significant posts on her Facebook page touting Leitha’s long record of service.
In the end, Leitha said his experience with multiple agencies, including the FBI, makes him the most qualified candidate to oversee a department that’s expected to grow in the years to come, and will have to maintain a balance between one that serves a rural area to one that serves an increasingly urban one.
No matter the outcome, Leitha said he’s been proud of his campaign to replace Hierholzer, but now he waits to see if the GOP voters agree on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.