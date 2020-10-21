Doris L. Chandler
June 9, 1926 - October 19, 2020
Doris L. Chandler, an assured believer went home to be with her Savior on Monday, October 19th. She died certain of her future resurrection from the dead because of Jesus; the source of her confidence. “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believed in me (Jesus), though he may die he shall live.” (John 11:25-26)
She was a woman who believed in the Seasons of life and accepted whatever path the Lord chose for her. Her family will miss her but we are excited to see her on the other side completely whole.
Doris is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Meares and her husband Neal; Gail Dodd and her husband Terry; four grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was a member of Kerrville Bible Church. Her church family and many friends were instrumental in helping her fulfill her life purpose – that God might be glorified. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Brookdale Skilled Nursing and New Century Hospice who medically and tenderly cared for her needs.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kerrville Bible Church Building Fund. (898 Harper Road, Kerrville, TX 78028)
No services will be held.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
