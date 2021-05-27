A 59-year-old Kerrville man was fined, sentenced to 180 days in Kerr County Jail, ordered to pay restitution and allowed to avoid a felony conviction after he admitted to felony animal cruelty.
Gilbert Charles Ybarra entered a guilty plea before 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III on Thursday. Pursuant to a plea agreement between the defendant’s attorney and the 216th District Attorney’s Office, Pattillo deferred convicting the man and sentenced Ybarra instead to five years probation. He also fined Ybarra $500, ordered him to complete 200 hours of community service and pay $2,487 to Freeman-Fritts Vet Clinic & Animal Shelter.
Veterinarian Shelby Key submitted a written statement to authorities dated Feb. 19, 2020, in which she wrote that “a juvenile, male, orange cat that was in shock and bleeding profusely from his head and face” about the animal.
“After calming him, I treated him for shock and cleaned and examined his wounds,” her statement reads. “He has been shot point blank in the face and head numerous times, resulting in head trauma, hemorrhage and open wounds. One of the pellets is still lodged in his face at this time. He will require surgery and further ongoing veterinary care.”
In a subsequent note filed with the court, Key wrote she removed six BBs from the cat’s face and note and further cleaned and treated the wounds.
A witness had reported Ybarra put an orange cat into a dumpster on Feb. 19, 2020, according to a law enforcement incident report. An animal control officer and deputy constable dispatched to the area of the 2400 block of Junction Highway were directed by a resident to a dumpster, inside of which was a cat in the corner not moving, the report reads. The animal was taken to Freeman-Fritts for care.
Ybarra repeatedly denied having anything to do with the injured cat, according to the report.
The Kerr County Animal Services Office had accused Ybarra of animal cruelty, and a grand jury issued an indictment in January, stating Ybarra, on or about Feb. 19, 2020, did “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly torture or in a cruel manner cause serious bodily injury to an animal, namely a cat, by repeatedly shooting the cat in the head or face at close range with a bb gun or pellet gun and then discarding the cat in a dumpster while it was still alive.”
Ybarra also faces a misdemeanor charge over the same alleged incident. This charge is punishable by as much as a year in the county jail and a $4,000 fine.
A PLEA FOR LENIENCY
A pastor of a church Ybarra attended wrote to 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke in April to ask for leniency in the case, saying that there was a misdemeanor-level charge that could apply. The pastor wrote he’d known Ybarra since February and had discussed the case with the defendant. The pastor wrote Ybarra had not intended to torture the animals, but caught the stray cat and, rather than send it to the county animal shelter to be euthanized, attempted to put the cat down himself. The pastor wrote the taxpayers of the county should not be paying a disproportionate amount of money for a cat of the sort regularly put down by animal shelters.
Wilke responded in a letter stating it’s rare for animals to be euthanized at the Kerr County animal shelter.
“Even feral cats are not euthanized,” Wilke wrote. “Many animal rescues and animal advocates have worked hard for the last couple of years to prevent healthy (and even unhealthy animals that can be treated) from being euthanized by helping KCAS network animals that come into their possession. Gilbert was not doing what would have been done at KCAS. On the very, very rare occasion when KCAS has to euthanize an unadoptable or un-savable animal, they do so humanely (not by pellets to the eye).”
A HAPPY ENDING
“The cat was adopted and is living a very lush, happy life in Austin,” Wilke said Thursday.
Austin resident Carrie Wells adopted the cat, which is named Jimmie. She said he’s doing great and is “such a sweet, gentle, loving boy.”
Freeman Fritts staff were concerned the cat would have permanent sinus problems, but he fully healed, Wells wrote.
“He hasn’t had any lingering issues at all, which just amazes me,” Wells wrote in a text message Thursday. “Jimmie is a big healthy beefy cat now, and weighs 14 pounds.”
He’s also a “love bug,” she added.
“He truly has a very gentle and friendly, playful nature about him,” Wells wrote. “He lives with two other cat siblings, Henny and Sal, who are his best friends, and also with two chihuahuas. He gets along great with all of them.”
When Wells first adopted Jimmie after his recovery at Freeman Fritts, he was very skittish and didn’t have much socialization with humans, except for his experience with Ybarra, and subsequently with the caring staff at Freeman Fritts who saved him, Wells wrote in an email.
“It took Jimmie a few weeks, but once he let me start petting him, he has never once shown a single sign of aggression,” Wells wrote. “Jimmie has been an extremely gentle, loving, affectionate cat from the beginning. I do not believe that he ever would have shown aggression toward any human.”
Wells said she’s glad to speak about this case because it brings awareness to the problem of animal cruelty.
“I'm satisfied that justice was served today for Jimmie, just one of the innocent, voiceless animals in the world who was treated this way,” Wells wrote. “And I'm grateful to the Kerr County DA Lucy Wilke for advocating for Jimmie and seeing this case through. Jimmie will live a long, happy, healthy, love-filled life, as he deserves to.”
