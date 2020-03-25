Pablo “Paul” Hernandez Vargas Sr., age 93, passed away in Floresville, Texas, on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Paul was born in Pearsall, Texas, on January 26, 1927, to Lorenzo and Martha Vargas.
He was a World War II veteran who served with the 1st Infantry Division. He then served in the National Guard during the Berlin Crisis.
Paul moved to Kerrville around 1970 and spent the majority of his life as an auto mechanic, where he operated an autoshop in Kerville for many years.
In his last years, Paul resided at the Frank M. Tejeda Veterans Home in Floresville, Texas.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Maria Aguilar, Angelita Garcia and Francisca Alaniz; and his brother, Federico Vargas.
Paul is survived by seven daughters, Sulema Garcia, Ramona Alaniz, Eloisa Rodriguez, Irma Ossorio, Rosa Juarez, Anna Mendoza and Lori Vargas; and three sons, Paul “Flaco” Vargas Jr., Jose “Joe” Vargas and Paul Vargas Jr. He is also survived by two sisters, Rosa Alvarez and Maria Sanchez; and one brother, Alberto Rodriguez. In addition, Paul is survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
We invite you to celebrate Paul’s life by donating to the Frank M. Tejeda Veterans Home in his name.
