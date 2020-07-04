I never know what Joe Biden will say next, and obviously he does not know either and he is the only person on Earth capable putting his foot in his mouth while standing. Absolutely unbelievable!
Also, anyone believing he was not involved in his son receiving $50,000 per month when he had no knowledge of their business, there is a bridge for sale in Brooklyn.
Truett Airhart, Kerrville
(1) comment
gene here: we taxpayers have sure paid a lot for trump to play golf. I enjoy golf and dont consider it work at all.
