The day after Texas GOP Chairman and retired Army Lt. Col. Allen West publicly endorsed his candidacy, Roman Garcia defeated his opponent, Mary Ellen Summerlin, who garnered support from local Democrats and progressives.
The uncanvassed results show Roman Garcia led the place 1 council race with 56.82% of the vote to Summerlin's 43.18% — 1,634 votes to her 1,242.
West visited Kerrville on Friday for a free “get out the vote” event and endorsed Garcia.
“I was very appreciative,” Roman Garcia said of this endorsement, adding that he also was endorsed by Texas Latino Conservatives, whose founder, Orlando Sanchez, also was in Kerrville on Friday at the same event.
During his election watch party Saturday at Impact Christian Fellowship, Garcia gave a “special thank you to the members of the Republican Party, especially for your endorsement and your support.”
The 19-year-old also drew a recent endorsement from Don Harris, Precinct 4 county commissioner and GOP member. Harley Belew, Precinct 1 County Commissioner, was seen in attendance at Garcia’s watch party in addition to former Kerrville Mayor Bonnie White.
“We could not have done more than we did,” Summerlin said in her concession speech following the election results.
During the race, Summerlin, a 74-year-old former teacher and Tennessee CPS worker who's lived in Kerrville since 1999, emphasized her experience in 2016-18 on the Kerrville City Council as an appointed member and her experience in Port Arthur as an elected councilmember and two-term mayor in the 1980s. Speaking highly of the current council and staff throughout her campaign, she ran on a stay-the-course platform and promised more of the same.
Summerlin was endorsed by current city council member Kim Clarkson, who was in attendance at Summerlin’s election watch party Saturday evening.
“Mary Ellen is an inspiration to me in the most honest sense of the word. … I started watching and paying attention to council in the bad times. … When I got to thinking whether or not I wanted to run for council, I thought, ‘Man, that’s who I look up to, and I want to be,’” Clarkson said.
Roman Garcia said Summerlin, in a phone call to him conceding the race on Saturday, did “extend a hand” and offer her assistance. He expressed his appreciation.
“We both want to move the city into a better future,” Roman Garcia said.
This was Roman Garcia’s second bid for the city council, the first having been unsuccessful last year. His father, Mario Garcia, ran unsuccessfully for city council in May 2019. The older man said he’s very proud of his son’s efforts, focus and desire to serve the community.
“I know I’ve raised him to think beyond his years, and he’s demonstrated that. He has for a long time,” Mario Garcia said.
White said she’s “especially excited for Roman, having worked with him when I was mayor,” noting he was on her youth advisory council.
“I’ve always known Roman was destined for great things, and I’m very proud of him and I look forward to seeing the performance of a new city council,” White said.
Summerlin’s campaign manager Delayne Sigerman said this campaign was a lot of work, but she “wouldn’t have done this if it wasn’t for her (Summerlin). Her personality, her determination, … she didn’t miss a beat.”
"I am disappointed not to have won, but I am proud of the campaign we did," Summerlin said following the results. "We had done everything we knew to do to persuade the citizens of Kerrville that I was the best candidate. They chose somebody else instead. That's their right; that's the democratic way. It's the best campaign that I've ever been associated with."
Following the election results, Roman Garcia told his supporters he learned a lot during the campaign, it was a humbling experience, and he expressed thanks for his supporters’ heart, energy and willingness to work in the rain on Election Day.
"We all worked so hard to accomplish this victory," Roman Garcia said. "And this victory is for all of us. It's for Kerrville; it's for everybody here. I am so honored that you took me up to be your candidate and gave me, like I said, a second chance."
Roman Garcia said he looks forward to serving, and he’s “sure you all will hold me accountable.”
“This does not stop here, though,” he said. “We have another election coming up next year, and those three seats that are going to be coming are just as important as this one. And so I really want us to start looking for candidates, seeking people who are going to run and represent us. So start now — let’s start soon and let’s keep up the good work. I’m ready to fight the good fight alongside y’all.”
Roman Garcia will be sworn in at a meeting of the Kerrville city council once the election results have been canvassed and the results officially accepted by the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.