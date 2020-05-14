With all due respect, restaurants are mandated, along with their food handlers, to be certified by the state of Texas to keep customers safe and healthy, virus or no virus. It has been proven, masks and gloves could be worse for your health and give a false sense of security.
I agree with you wholeheartedly we should protect those with weakened immune systems and those with pre-existing health conditions as with any virus. This particular virus has been politicized by certain factions of our government and magnified by the media. With nearly half of the infected concentrated in the northeastern portion of the country, Texas remains to be very safe in comparison, as illustrated by numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services as of May 11.
I certainly wish the media would report the facts, instead of spreading fear to the population. You are safer in Kerrville restaurants than you are in a grocery store or a hardware store. Be safe and stay healthy my friend.
Michael Piper, Kerrville
