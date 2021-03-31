A windy cold front brings a drop in temperatures and gusty winds across the Hill Country Wednesday.
High temperatures remain in the 60 to 65 degree range with north winds averaging 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible.
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect through sunset across the Hill Country.
Skies clear out tonight and winds taper off after midnight.
It will be colder with low temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees across the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.