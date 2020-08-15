There was a time when Republicans would write sensible letters to the editor, advocating such conservative values as personal responsibility, family values, rule of law, defense of the Constitution, honest government, lower deficits, respect for the military, strong international alliances, standing up to dictators, and defending democracy.
Today you cannot possibly argue that Donald Trump stands for any of those traditional conservative values, and you can’t persuasively argue that Joe Biden does not stand for those values.
Richard Coleman, Kerrville
