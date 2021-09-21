A cold front tracks across the Hill Country on Tuesday, shifting winds to the north. The frontal system ushers cooler air across the area, especially Tuesday evening after sunset.
Models suggest a few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible during the morning and afternoon hours with a lingering sprinkle or shower possible through sunset.
Rain chances are not very impressive.
NOT AS HOT TUESDAY
Tuesday starts out warm and humid with a couple of showers and isolated thunderstorms possible.
Skies remain partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible through sunset.
High temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s potentially with readings falling into the 70s and 60s after sunset.
North winds become gusty at 15 to 20 mph behind the cold front during the day. The air will become notably drier behind the cold front, especially during the evening hours.
FAIR AND COOLER OVERNIGHT
By the time residents awaken Wednesday morning, it will be nice and cool with temperatures in the 50s across most of the Hill Country, including Kerrville.
A north wind remains brisk at 10 to 15 mph overnight with a few gusts over 20 mph possible.
COOLER TEMPERATURES WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
Gusty north winds are expected Wednesday morning. This continues through the early afternoon hours.
Elevated fire dangers exist due to lack of significant rainfall and dry air in place behind the front.
Highs top out in the lower to middle 80s. North-northeast winds continue at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible early in the day.
Humidity values drop to between 10 and 15 percent during the afternoon. This contributes to elevated grassfire dangers Wednesday afternoon.
Outdoor burning is discouraged Wednesday.
COOLEST TEMPERATURES OF THE SEASON
Clear skies and cool temperatures allow most areas to drop into the 50s by midnight Wednesday. After midnight, temperatures end up in the upper 40s to lower 50s by daybreak Thursday.
Thursday morning’s low temperature may be the coolest morning since we hit 50 degrees for a low temperature on May 6. If we drop below 50 degrees, it will be the coolest morning since April 25, when we had a low temperature of 47 degrees.
High temperatures climb into the middle 80s Thursday afternoon after a cool start to the day.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
