The county is closer to acquiring more property in downtown Kerrville, including a building where 21 jobs would be created at a new public defender’s office.
Members of the Kerr County Commissioners Court voted unanimously on Monday to continue negotiations on a 13,760-square-foot office building at 550 Earl Garrett St. and an adjoining 3,500-square-foot building at 600 Earl Garrett St. The larger, two-story building would be used for county offices on the first floor and the public defender’s office on the second floor, officials said. The other building, a one-story, former church sanctuary built in 1980, would house the tax office, thereby greatly reducing traffic at the courthouse and providing more space for a jury room that’s required by a new statute, officials said.
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said the county submitted earnest money contract offers on the properties.
“We are close to being able to finalize the deal on the Earl Garrett properties,” Kelly said.
The original asking prices for the two-story building and a vacant, paved lot across North Street at 242 Earl Garrett were $780,000 and $178,000, respectively, Kelly said, and the county offered $790,000 for both. The owner was amenable and agreed to bring the properties up to compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act for a not-to-exceed cost, without written approval, of $200,000, Kelly said. The vacant lot is proposed overflow parking.
The county submitted an earnest proposal of $442,000 for the smaller building, but the owner wants $480,000, Kelly said.
A capital improvements planning committee recommended the county purchase the buildings. The county would receive rental payments for the public defender’s office from four counties, which “may help offset some of the purchase cost of this building,” said committee member Chris Hughes.
The Texas Indigent Defense Commission is expected to approve a grant to help fund the five-county public defender’s office next week, officials said. Salaries and benefits at the office could total about $3,009,996, according to a TIDC proposal.
The public defenders officer would provide attorneys for indigent defendants in misdemeanor and felony cases, and would be funded by TIDC grants and contributions from the other four counties. Kerr County, which already foots the bill for appointed attorneys with the help of TIDC reimbursements, would save $342,618 in the first year of the public defender’s office and then $173,627 in subsequent years, according to the TIDC proposal.
The county also is seeking a 15.93-acre tract at 199 Spur 100 for its maintenance department and road and bridge office, as well as for a new animal shelter. The seller of this property asked for $455,000 and rejected the county’s offer of $350,000, however, according to information from Kelly and the committee’s report. Negotiations are to continue.
The county also is seeking land in Precinct 4 to replace the current county annex in Ingram, according to the committee’s report.
