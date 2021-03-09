Originally intending to release the next COVID-19 county update tomorrow, a Kerr County official said he changed his mind when he saw something worth celebrating.
“I wanted to get this good news out right away. Today, we have a report of zero new COVID-19 positive cases in our county,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
“Yes, this is just for testing through the weekend at Peterson Regional Medical Center and a small snapshot in the overall scheme of things, but after everything we’ve seen and experienced this past year, I definitely feel this is something worth noting,” Thomas said.
Kerr County’s current count of active COVID-19 cases stood at 51 on Monday — 36 fewer sick people than the county’s last report on Thursday, March 4.
Hospitalizations on Monday included three COVID-19 patients, according to Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Total recoveries also improved since last Thursday, increasing by 45 cases to bring Kerr County to 4,127 people who once were positive for the virus, but have since “timed out” beyond the short-term complications.
COVID-19-attributed deaths of permanent Kerr County residents remains steady at 82.
“As the governor's order goes into effect Wednesday, reopening businesses to 100% capacity and lifting the statewide, mandatory mask mandate, I want to remind everyone that the governor, local officials and myself are still encouraging citizens to continue practicing safety precautions,” Thomas said. “We're making great ground against this virus, and it's showing in our numbers. Let's continue to be vigilant, so we can win the war against this virus.”
COVID-19 TESTING
Additional free testing for those who want to determine if they have active COVID-19 is scheduled for 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 22-26 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas Highway 27 in Kerrville.
No appointment or physician referral will be necessary to obtain a test.
To pre-register for a free COVID-19 test, visit https://cov19.health/#/patient/register/disclaimer.
Anyone experiencing symptoms now or who thinks they’ve been exposed to someone positive for the virus should self-isolate immediately and call their primary doctor. If they do not have a doctor, they can call the Peterson Urgent Care at 830-258-7669 for assistance.
Peterson Health also offers a COVID-19 hotline — 830-896-4200, Option 1 — from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
VACCINE REGISTRATION
Citizens who would like to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available for them locally should call the Peterson Regional Medical Center Pre-Registration Call Center at 1-800-208-3611 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The registration process also can be completed online at https://www.research.net/r/PetersonHealth.
Peterson Health is currently prioritizing the distribution of vaccines by State of Texas mandate, including: health care workers, residents of long-term facilities, people 65 years of age or older, people between 18 and 64 years of age who have a health condition that increases their risk of severe COVID-19 illness.
