KERRVILLE - Clara Ayala Cantu, 83, of Kerrville passed from this life on September 2, 2020 at her residence.
Clara was born November 23, 1936 to Antonio and Thomasa (Lozano) Ayala in Kerrville. She grew up in Kerrville, but would often visit the Love Ranch in Mountain Home, TX, with her father. Clara loved to be at the ranch, but did not enjoy ranch chores so much as being in the outdoors. Clara attended Kerrville schools, and started her work life at an early age. She worked in food service for most of her life, starting at Schreiner College, and ultimately retiring from the Kerrville State Hospital. Clara loved to be out and about in Kerrville, and she never passed up a chance to go shopping with her friends.
True to her name: “Clara”, she was very clear about her opinions and intentions. Clara took great pride in her independence, and she cared deeply about her family and network of people whom she considered to be family. Clara was always happy to see friends and relatives, and she treasured the wonderful neighbors she had on East Davis Street, whom she could always rely on to look out for her.
Clara is preceded in death by her parents, Thomasa Lozano and Antonio Ayala; children, Mario Cantu; daughters, Teresita Ayala and Melissa Cantu; sisters, Modesta Marines, Sally Collazo, and Susie Hernandez; and granddaughter, Christie Constante.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Betty Constante; sister, Evangelina Pettigrew; granddaughter, Rita Constante (Matthew Shaw); great-grandsons, Jude and Max Shaw; and a large group of nephews and nieces; and daughter in spirit, Elvira Lopez.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Kerrville Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank Peterson Hospice, Dr. James Young and his staff, especially Amee Q. and Yani, for their care and compassion.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory at www.kerrvillefuneralhometx.com.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home (830) 895-5111.
