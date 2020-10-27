The hypocrisy of the left is on display again, this time in voicing outrage over President Trump’s decision to not only nominate but to post a Supreme Court judge during an election year. Never mind that every president faced with the same decision in an election year as done the same. Never mind that Obama did it in 2016 and Democrats will do it again the next chance they get. The main difference between 2016 and 2020 is that Obama did not get his leftist nominee past a Republican Senate, and Trump has a Republican Senate to approve his nominee. As Obama once said, “elections have consequences”.
But here is why it matters who fills vacancies on the Supreme Court. When Democrats do it, they pick Judges who see the Constitution as a document whose meanings can change when they need them to. Democrats have never respected the Constitution’s limitations on federal authority and take every opportunity to sidestep as much of it as they can get away with. Their goal is socialism and the Constitution is in their way.
Republicans pick judges who respect the intent of the founders and the words and original meanings of the Constitution. There is not a single clause of the Constitution that is irrelevant today. The meanings of every word have not changed in 233 years, except in the tiny intellects of Democrats who hate our Constitutional Republic.
Democrats have declared war on the Constitution and our Constitutional Republic. True patriots will not be voting Democrat.
Stephen Lehman, Kerrville
(1) comment
In 2016, the Senate Republicans said that the seat should not be filled in an election year, and refused to hold hearings. Mitch McConnell said on 2/13/16, “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new President,” In March of 2016, Lindsey Graham said,“If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said, let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination, and you could use my words against me and you’d be absolutely right. We’re setting a precedent here today, Republicans are, that in the last year, at least of a lame-duck eight-year term, I would say it’s going to be a four-year term, that you’re not going to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court based on what we’re doing here today. That’s going to be the new rule,” Chuck Grassley said."The fact of the matter is that it’s been standard practice over the last nearly 80 years that Supreme Court nominees are not nominated and confirmed during a presidential election year. Given the huge divide in the country, and the fact that this President, above all others, has made no bones about his goal to use the courts to circumvent Congress and push through his own agenda, it only makes sense that we defer to the American people who will elect a new president to select the next Supreme Court Justice. On 3/16/16 John Cornyn said, “Our friends on the other side of the aisle have tried to compare this to the vacancy in 2016, but the facts were different. At that point, we had a President of one party in his final year in office, and the Senate Majority of another party.” I could continue with similar quotes from Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, Ben Sasse, Joni Ernst, Thom Tillis, and several others, but by now it is apparent just who are the hypocrites in this situation!
