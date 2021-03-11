The new Schreiner University segment of the Kerrville River Trail will be closed Thursday and Friday for maintenance and cleanup of debris lingering from the winter storm, according to the city.
“This segment begins at the G Street trailhead and extends the majority of the way to the Schreiner University campus,” states a city press release. “The trailhead and portion of the trail on SU’s campus is still closed to the public due to COVID. Please be mindful of signage and barricades. For safety, do not walk, run or bike past safety barriers. The segment is expected to re-open Friday afternoon.”
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 830-257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow the city on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or on Instagram at cityofkerrville.
