It wasn't the start that Tivy High School's volleyball team was probably hoping for, but considering the factors going into Tuesday's season opener it wasn't all that bad.
Sure, Tivy was swept but the Antlers pushed Schertz Clemens, ranked fifth in the state's 6A class, to the limit in all three sets.
Set scores were 25-18, 25-19 and 25-19 for the visiting Buffs. If you ask veteran Tivy volleyball coach Stephanie Coates this wasn't a bad start to the season.
"I think we did a lot of good things, but we just weren't consistent," Coates said. "Clemens is really great team."
What Clemens produced was a deep and consistent style of play against the Antlers. The Buffs didn't make many mistakes against Tivy, and Clemens was able to regularly rotate players in and out of the match — all making key contributions.
Tivy's heavy hitting junior outside hitter Ally Scheidle was dominant when she got the ball, but in this first match she wasn't always set. The Antlers did do a great job of keeping the ball in play.
"I felt like at times we kept our composure," Coates said. "Our ball control was where we needed it to be."
Tivy would have short runs against Clemens, drawing within two or three points before the Buffs answered.
"They'd get a kill and we'd get rattled," Coates said.
Regardless, Coates said she saw plenty of good things from her team, including the return of junior Kaylee Coffee, who was injured in last year's season opener and missed the remainder of the season.
Coffee played several critical rotations for the Antlers, and made several key contributions.
Coates said there's no rest for her team as they head into a non-district match on Friday against Boerne and then facing a double-header on Saturday, which will include a match against Cornerstone — an independent program that might be one of the most formidable in the state, Coates said.
