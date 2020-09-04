County offices will be closed for Labor Day, Monday, and resume operations on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Along with announcing the closures, the county, in a press release, asked residents to “be safe and responsible in their celebrations over the holiday weekend, particularly in regard to upholding precautions of social distancing and face coverings.”
Officials also reminded residents of the ban on open-flamed, outdoor burning, including campfires, throughout the county except in Precinct 1.
