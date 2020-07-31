Another round of testing for coronavirus will be held in Kerr County next week.
Emergency Management Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas said the event will be at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27, on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
“It will be walk in, no appointment necessary and the test will be the cheek swab,” Thomas said in a Friday email.
More information will be released when available. Thomas said the county will release more details on Monday.
