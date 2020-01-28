I have read numerous letters and articles by residents, The Kerrville Daily Times Editorial Board, Chamber of Commerce and others about “affordable housing” and a new bell ringer, “workforce housing.’’
It appears to all be political garbage and this is why: no one has defined affordable housing or workforce housing.
Simple math gives the answer. Teachers in Kerrville average $51,000 which computes to an affordable home worth $194,000 or $1,830 a month, assuming $10,000 down and only $250 debt a month.
Police? Average $49,000 equals $185,000 home at $1180 a month.
HEB/Walmart workers average salary of $27,000 equals a $87,711 home at $555 a month with the same debt and down payment. This is based on Zillow affordability and is very generous.
So are the new housing projects pushed going to meet that definition of affordable housing? Or am I missing something here?
