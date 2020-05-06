Three news cases of coronavirus were confirmed Tuesday, and all — including a Kerr County Sheriff’s deputy — were the first cases of community spread in the county, according to officials.
A Kerr County married couple tested positive after being screened Tuesday during a visit to the Peterson Regional Medical Center emergency department, said Peterson Health spokeswoman Lisa Winters.
The couple has not been hospitalized and was sent home to recover and quarantine for at least 14 days.
While Peterson has tested people, the hospital has not admitted anyone for the virus, Winters said, as the vast majority of people with the virus have mild to moderate symptoms and recover.
The sheriff's deputy who tested positive for COVID-19 has been on vacation and FMLA for other medical reasons since before March 1, according to a sheriff's office press release. The sheriff's office was notified of the positive case on Tuesday. Two other deputies who had contact with the deputy tested negative for the virus.
"We pray for the officer's speedy recovery and are also thankful that the affected officer has had very limited contact with any other employee," states the release.
All previous cases in the Kerrville area have been from travel outside of the county, including one from Louisiana, where that person contracted the virus on an off-shore oil platform.
Kerr County has now had eight confirmed cases, and there’s still one test pending, Winters said.
The results from Saturday’s National Guard screenings at the Kroc Center have not been released, but 107 people were screened there — and all had to be symptomatic in order to be tested. Peterson Health has tested 490 people to date.
Across the state, Wednesday proved to be another day of 1,000 or more new cases. The state also recorded 42 deaths — the third deadliest day since the outbreak started.
At Kerr County jail, all employees and visitors have their temperatures checked before entering the headquarters and jail, sheriff's office officials have said.
After news of the deputy’s case was released, Kerrville Police Chief David Knight and Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer said their current infection-reduction protocols are the same as before.
“Our protocols dictate the use of masks and PPE when making contact with anyone who is known to have COVID-19 or is exhibiting symptoms related to influenza-like illness,” Knight said in an email. “Officers make the determination of their use on a case-by-case basis and are further encouraged to use masks for their protection. We are not mandating the wearing of masks at this time.”
Knight said his agency has “screening protocols in place for employees reporting to work, and all officers have access to PPE to include face masks for their use.”
“I already have masks and protocols for wearing them around inmates and new arrestees,” Hierholzer said. “I am not looking at any changes otherwise.”
Ingram Police Chief Byron Griffin said his officers make their own determination as to whether extra precautions are required, “based upon what they observe at the time of contact.”
“Also, at the onset of the COVID-19, we issued PPE to all officers, so they have the equipment if they feel it is warranted,” Griffin said.
Kerr County is not the only region that has seen a surge of cases. Gillespie County is up to four, while to the north, Mason County has 27 cases — most stemming from a city council meeting.
