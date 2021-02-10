Our first cold front has advanced south of San Antonio and is not expected to retreat during the day today.
This means that we can expect clouds and colder temperatures to continue the rest of the day.
Areas of fog and drizzle are possible across the region for the rest of the day.
High temperatures likely hold in the 40's and may continue dropping slowly this afternoon and this evening.
PATCHY ICE POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT
I am becoming increasingly concerned we could see some ice development overnight, mainly north of Kerrville.
Models have underestimated the strength of cold air with this system and it appears some locations could end up close to freezing tonight across our northern zones.
Widespread low temperatures in the 30's are expected Wednesday night across the Hill Country.
COLD AND WET THURSDAY
A good chance of rain is in the forecast Thursday with rumbles of thunder possible.
Patchy ice remains possible across the region, mainly north of Kerrville.
MUCH COLDER WEEKEND AHEAD
Lows in the teens and highs in the 20's and 30's remain likely this weekend as even colder arctic air spills across Texas.
We may see occasional travel issues Friday morning and again throughout the weekend and early next week with ice and possibly some snow and sleet in the forecast over the weekend and Monday.
