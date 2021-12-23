Higher humidity and unseasonably warm temperatures are in the forecast for the next few days. For those who love cold weather at Christmas, this is not your year.
Christmas Day temperatures will come close to record values.
Temperature records for Kerrville have been kept at the USDA Lab since 1974. Prior to that, fairly reliable weather data dates back to 1895 for the immediate Kerrville area.
The official USDA record high for Dec. 25 is 76 degrees set in 2015.
Researching the other weather records, Kerrville reached 89 degrees on Christmas Day in 1955. That is the warmest Christmas Day reported in Kerrville that I have been able to find.
MORE CLOUDS AND HUMIDITY
Clouds may hold temperatures down a couple of degrees Thursday afternoon. The humidity will make up the difference. Morning clouds give way to partly sunny skies during the day. Highs warm into the lower 70s.
South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph possible.
WARMER OVERNIGHT
Low clouds move into the area during the overnight hours. Low temperatures remain in the lower to middle 50s.
South winds continue at 10 to 15 mph throughout the night.
Patchy fog and mist will be possible for a few locations by daybreak.
PARTLY SUNNY AND HUMID FRIDAY
Temperatures on Friday will be warmer than Thursday. Brief low clouds and patchy fog start the day off. Partly sunny skies develop during the afternoon.
Highs top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
South winds increase to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible.
VERY WARM CHRISTMAS EVE
Christmas Eve is looking mild this year. Low temperatures end up in the middle to upper 50s with areas of fog and drizzle possible toward Christmas morning.
South winds continue at 5 to 10 mph.
CHRISTMAS DAY WARMTH
It turns out that Christmas Day may be the warmest day of the forecast period. Skies become partly sunny and it heats up quickly once that happens.
Highs warm to between 84 and 87 degrees.
South winds average 5 to 10 mph.
WEAK COLD FRONT NEXT WEEK
A weak cold front or two may drop temperatures a bit early next week. It still looks warmer than average for the rest of the year.
