Like many Texans, Melanie Krause is ready to get back to work.
Unfortunately, she’s in a line of work that is considered non-essential — barbering.
Krause owns Kerrville’s The Men’s Room, a barber shop on Sidney Baker South, and like her colleagues in the hair cutting business she’s shut down. She’s not alone because spas, massage therapists, tattoo artists and nail salons are all shut down — and no one is sure for how long.
“My phone is ringing off the hook,” Krause said in a phone interview. “I’m hoping to open my doors by the 30th.”
If that doesn’t happen she doesn’t know what she will do.
So, in order to expedite opening she’s joining other barbers, hair stylists and those who work in the cosmetology industry to petition the state that these shops can re-open with strict adherence to face coverings, hygiene and other protective practices. In fact, the petition is called “One Client At A Time.”
The campaign, which is being facilitated through MoveOn.org, has garnered 13,642 signatures.
“Servicing one client at-a-time (while wearing a mask and gloves) poses little to no risk of spreading the virus, as compared to 20 or more people in a grocery store or 10 plus people at restaurants picking up food,” the petition reads.
Krause’s business is like a lot of shops — small. It’s just her and one other woman who do the work, and she believes she can safely reopen under the guidelines set forth by the petition.
What really concerns Krause is that an extended closure will cause her tremendous financial harm.
She says she doesn’t qualify for unemployment, is on a waiting list for help from the Small Business Administration and that she didn’t qualify for the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Plan, because she doesn’t technically employ anyone.
“There’s got to be a way around this,” Krause said. “In a small setting we can control this. I just feel like there’s a way that we’re able to operate.”
The petition was started by an Austin area stylist Sarah Johnson.
“It’s been very difficult. I’ve seen some of my clients kind of rally around me and pay me in advance for services they would get in the future. I’ve had friends provide groceries for my son and I,” Johnson told Austin television station KXAN.
Just in Kerrville there are more than 20 barbershops and hair salons that are closed under the Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order. For those like Krause hanging on is starting to get tough.
“We do want to go back to work,” she said.
