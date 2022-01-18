Precinct 2 commissioner candidate John Sheffield has withdrawn from the race, leaving four Republicans vying for their party’s nomination in March.
Sheffield told The Kerrville Daily Times on Friday that he’s dropping out of the race to help educate the public on the need for county leaders to send back the millions of dollars in federal funds. He argues the money comes with strings attached in the form of a legal requirement for the county to comply with what he characterized as “unconstitutional presidential executive orders.”
“I just think all citizens in Kerr County need to be educated as much as possible on this issue,” Sheffield said. “I wouldn’t feel right if I was campaigning for myself and not out educating the people as to what has happened.”
On Aug. 23, 2021, the Kerr County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a contract with the U.S. Treasury Department for use of approximately $10.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Sheffield was among residents who addressed the court last week to oppose keeping the ARPA funds. The opposition group, many of whom are members of, or allied with, We the People — Liberty in Action, objected to a provision in the contract obligating the county to “comply with all other applicable federal statutes, regulations and executive orders.” The contract also obligates the county to “provide for such compliance by other parties in any agreements it enters into with other parties relating to this award.” The contract can be read at https://bit.ly/3bUSPV8.
The court’s action last year to approve the ARPA contract was memorialized in Commissioners Court Order 38888. Sheffield sent a Jan. 11 email to Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris requesting that the order be placed on the court’s Jan. 24 agenda “for the purpose of discussion and action to include rescinding the order.”
Harris responded with a Jan. 12 email saying he will have it on the court’s Jan. 24 agenda.
Sheffield said he’s not a member of We the People — Liberty in Action.
“I support all their actions with Order No. 38888,” Sheffield said. “I want to thank them for keeping it going and thank all the people who are doing their part by making their voices heard.”
Sheffield voiced support for Precinct 2 commissioner candidate Richard Paces, who will be on the March 1 Republican Primary ballot along with Sonya Hooten, Stan Kubenka and Jack Pratt. Paces and Sheffield had appeared at last week’s meeting of the commissioners court to express opposition to keeping the ARPA funds. Sheffield said all the Precinct 2 commissioner candidates were at that meeting.
“I only know of one other (Precinct 2 commissioner) candidate who stood up and spoke up about it, and that was Rich Paces,” Sheffield said Friday. “I think I would definitely back Rich Paces over anybody else, primarily because he did stand up.”
The court took no action on the ARPA issue last week nor discussed the matter, as they’re legally prohibited from discussing matters not on an agenda.
Those opposed to keeping the ARPA money have expressed worries over executive orders on COVID-19 vaccination, carbon emissions, increasing the minimum wage and reversing Trump-era work requirements for welfare recipients, among other concerns. Area residents attended a Nov. 4 county workshop and showed up at the courthouse on Nov. 8 and 22 to demand the county reject the ARPA funds.
On Nov. 22, County Judge Rob Kelly asked GrantWorks President Bruce Spitzengel whether the ARPA funds allowed the federal government to impose Biden’s executive orders mandating COVID-19 vaccinations. The county hired GrantWorks to advise it on grant-funded projects of various sorts.
“Based on our reading and based on readings we’ve seen, the county is not in any manner required to comply with the EO (executive order) or any other EO in regards to the vaccines,” Spitzengel said Nov. 22.
