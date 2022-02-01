Counterfeit money case

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying this man accused of attempting to use counterfeit money to load funds onto a gift card at a local store. 

The Kerrville Police Department wants help identifying a man accused of trying to use fake cash to load funds onto a gift card at a store on Dec. 1, 2021.

“The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 5'9" tall and weighing about 175 lbs, and he might have been driving a blue hatchback,” reads a KPD statement. 

The statement asks anyone with information on the case to call KPD at 830-257-8181 and mention Case 2102559.

