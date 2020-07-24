Two San Antonio residents have been arrested on suspicion of felony drug-dealing.
Arian Yousef Amini, born in 1984, and Adrian Sam Gutierrez, born in 1985, were booked at the Kerr County jail today, county records show. The Kerr County Sheriff’s office accused them of manufacturing or delivering 4-200 grams of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, which includes heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine. This charge is a first degree felony punishable by as much as life in prison and a $10,000 fine under Texas law.
Yousef also is accused of evidence tampering, another felony, and Gutierrez is accused of violating parole, according to records.
Both men were in the county jail as of this morning, and their bonds hadn’t been set. Gutierrez cannot be released due to his alleged parole violation.
