Members of the Kerr County Commissioners Court this morning voted unanimously to propose a lower property tax rate.
But officials don't expect to lose revenue, due to a general increase in property values.
This budget year's Kerr County property tax rate is 51.50 cents per $100 of taxable valuation, which was expected to raise about $18.44 million from Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020.
The commissioners court proposed a new rate of 47.57 cents per $100 of taxable valuation, which is expected to raise about the same amount from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021.
“It's effectively the same rate for the revenue we're producing," said Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves during this morning's commissioners court meeting.
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly called the proposed tax rate "a no-new-revenue tax rate."
The court also voted unanimously to set a public hearing on the tax rate for 9:45 a.m. Sept. 14.
