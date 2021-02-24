A 18-wheeler rollover had traffic stopped as far as FM 479 on westbound Interstate 10 on Wednesday morning.
Motorists were sharing photos of the incident on social media that morning. No details were immediately available. This is a developing story, and further information will be released as it becomes available.
