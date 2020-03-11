Sandra Ruth Hancock Stark, age 79, of Bastrop, Texas passed away on February 16, 2020 in Bastrop, Texas. She was born on July 28, 1940 in Gary, Texas, to Ila Belle (Witherspoon) Hancock and Ommer “O.J.” Hancock. She was a wife, mother, homemaker and poet. She was a 1958 graduate of Carthage High School in Carthage, Texas. She later attended Panola Jr. College, Victoria College and Schreiner College. She was a school secretary for many years in the Yorktown, Center Point, Cuero, and Ozona schools. She was a member of the Eastern Star for 48 years.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Herman Donese (Don) Stark and daughter Melody of Austin, Texas. Also surviving are four brothers: James W. Hancock of Plano, Texas, Terry Hancock and wife Mary of Copperas Cove, Texas, Huey Dan Hancock and wife Cindy of Henderson, Texas, Russell Dean Hancock of Big Sandy, Texas and numerous nephews and nieces.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Liberty Hill Cemetery, San Augustine, Texas.
