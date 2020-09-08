An Ingram man was arrested after having been indicted on a felony charge of indecency with a child.

A sheriff’s deputy arrested William Becker Hanson Jr. on Sept. 4. Hanson, born in 1947, is accused in an indictment of touching the breast of a girl younger than 17 on or about April 10. The indictment was filed Aug. 17.

Hanson was released on Sept. 5 on a $20,000 bond and is due to be arraigned on Sept. 24, according to court records. As a condition of his release, he’s required to abide by sex offender bond conditions, which include, among other provisions: 

  • He shall not have contact with the alleged victim

  • He shall not have contact with any minor

  • He shall not go anywhere where minors are likely to be

  • He shall not go within 500 yards of a school park, or daycare center or other area where minors congregate

  • He shall abide by all laws and report any violations to the adult probation office; refrain from possess

  • He shall not leave the states except with written permission from the court

  • He shall not leave his home between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. 

