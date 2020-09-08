An Ingram man was arrested after having been indicted on a felony charge of indecency with a child.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested William Becker Hanson Jr. on Sept. 4. Hanson, born in 1947, is accused in an indictment of touching the breast of a girl younger than 17 on or about April 10. The indictment was filed Aug. 17.
Hanson was released on Sept. 5 on a $20,000 bond and is due to be arraigned on Sept. 24, according to court records. As a condition of his release, he’s required to abide by sex offender bond conditions, which include, among other provisions:
He shall not have contact with the alleged victim
He shall not have contact with any minor
He shall not go anywhere where minors are likely to be
He shall not go within 500 yards of a school park, or daycare center or other area where minors congregate
He shall abide by all laws and report any violations to the adult probation office; refrain from possess
He shall not leave the states except with written permission from the court
He shall not leave his home between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
