Maggie Elizabeth Shindle, 45, went to Heaven on the wings of an Angel on March 21, 2020, at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle, Washington.
She was born on February 27, 1975, in Uvalde, Texas, to Dr. Richard and Patsy Shindle. She had a smile that was infectious and a laugh that was contagious. She loved the outdoors and was fond of animals (particularly cats).
Maggie grew up in Uvalde and attended elementary, middle school and high school there. She spent several years at her parent’s ranch near Garner State Park. She traveled many places with her parents, including the Bahamas, Vancouver Island, Alaska and the Yukon. In 1989 she spent one year in Haines, Alaska, and went to high school there. Her parents moved to Pipe Creek in 1990 and to Bandera in 1995. She then moved to San Antonio and then Seattle. She was preceded in death by her Grandparents; James and Betty Schindle, Watnesboro, PA., and Harold and Dorothy Scales, Bandera, Texas. She was also preceded in death by her Aunt. Maggie leaved behind three sons; Jeremy Shindle, Kerrville, TX, Zack Huron, San Antonio, TX, and Arthur, Cotulla, TX. She is also survived by four brothers: Corby Albright, Buda, TX, David Shindle, Naples, Florida, Jeffrey Shindle, Helotes, TX, Michael Shindle, San Antonio, TX. She also leaves behind numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Any donation on her behalf can be made to Kerrville Animal Shelter. Any condolences may be sent to Dr. Richard and Patsy Shindle, P.O. Box 876, Hunt, TX 78024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.