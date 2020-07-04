No matter your opinion of Monday’s Kerr County Commissioners Court meeting, there are plenty of statistical takeaways from that meeting that speak to the nature of the debate about wearing masks to protect people from coronavirus.
First off, we carried the meeting’s livestream on our Facebook page and had one of our largest audiences for an event we’ve livestreamed this year — with more than 5,000 unique viewers for the nearly two-hour discussion about masks during the meeting.
It’s not necessarily a surprising number, but it confirms the heavy interest in the discussion among the county leadership, along with the public comments — of which there were 26 made during the meeting.
On the newspaper’s Facebook page, there were more than 600 comments and people viewing the video spent a combined 31,000 minutes with it. When it comes from the locality of the audience, something that is always a wildcard in the Facebook ecosystem, 97% came from Texas.
When it comes to demographics, 74% of Monday’s viewers were women and more than 20% of the viewers were women 35-44, but women 65 and older spent the most time watching the video.
The meeting, of course, was high drama, with Judge Rob Kelly leading the discussion with skeptical members of the court, and a majority of in-person speakers opposed to any mandate that businesses require masks to be worn. Instead, the commissioners decided to make it a suggestion focused on personal responsibility.
That leads us to our second batch of numbers on the week — did the commissioners make the right call?
Well, that was another hotly contested conversation piece on Facebook via a poll question asking our visitors if they felt the commissioners made the right decision to not mandate a mask order, but leave it up to the individual.
The exact wording was: The Kerr County Commissioners Court voted today to not place an order that businesses make it mandatory for masks to be worn by customers and employees but instead opted to say that it was recommended as a best practice. Other counties have moved to issue those orders, including Bexar County. Did the commissioners make the right decision?
In that poll, 939 people cast their opinion with 51% saying the commissioners made the right decision and 49% saying they didn’t make the right choice. The limitations of the Facebook polling tool are blunt — you get two choices and not a lot of room for the articulation of an answer. However, as we’ve always maintained, we like it because it’s one unique person per vote.
When it came to telling us what they thought of H-E-B’s decision to institute a mask order for all of its stores, we saw a pretty clear sign that wearing a mask was favored — as long as it was coming directly from the business.
Our poll question about what people thought about H-E-B’s decision, which went into effect on Wednesday, was pretty clear — they liked the decision. Of the 1,400 people who shared their opinion, 75% said they were in favor of the decision.
Commenter Bonnie Donaldson shared her support of the move in this manner: “This is a business that has made a decision based on what they believe is the safest for their business. I was not in favor of the county forcing it on businesses. But I do support each business making this decision themselves. What we should remember is that H-E-B is a big company and covers many different areas across Texas. They cannot have half their employees and customers wearing them and then have half the others not wearing them.”
