Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn says there are no signs Kerr County will receive more COVID-19 vaccines anytime soon, but another shipment is planned for Fredericksburg, which is designated a vaccine hub.
Blackburn’s concerns about the lack of vaccine doses in Kerrville led him to visit Austin on Wednesday. He learned that doses of vaccine are bound for Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg, but he wasn’t sure how many.
As of late afternoon Thursday, “vaccination appointments are filled,” a COVID-19 vaccination webpage operated by Hill Country Memorial Hospital reads. To check for updates and register for a vaccination in Fredericksburg, click here, or here, or send this text-message, “HCMCOVID,” to 830-283-4555.
Residents also can check availability at the three hubs in Bexar County:
San Antonio Metro Health District — 210-207-6000, Option 8; https://covid19.sanantonio.gov/Services/Vaccination-for-COVID-19
University Health System — 210-644-1960; WeCanDoItSA.com
UT Health San Antonio Wellness 360; https://wellness360.uthealthsa.org/
Registration appeared to be closed in the first two of those Bexar hubs as of late Thursday afternoon.
The Kerrville Daily Times will periodically check registration availability in these nearby hubs to notify readers of opportunities to register for vaccinations.
Blackburn said incoming doses statewide are reserved very quickly because manufacturers “cannot produce enough vaccines.”
“There are 28 million Texans to be vaccinated, and they are getting 330,000 vaccines a week,” Blackburn said. “If you do the math, that’s gonna take a while.”
During his visit at the Capitol, Blackburn spoke with staff at the offices of several state legislators and an official with the Texas Department of State Health Services, he said.
Blackburn acknowledged the question on the minds of many in Kerr County: Why was Fredericksburg designated a hub and not Kerrville?
“That’s still a big mystery to me,” Blackburn said. “We really didn’t get an answer on that. Peterson has filed the papers every week that would have enabled us to be a hub. We didn’t get chosen….”
He later indicated the decision may have involved geographical considerations.
Blackburn said there are 90 vaccine hubs in the state, 31 public health districts, 32 hospital systems, 11 clinics, seven public-safety locations and one pharmacy where vaccines are available.
“The hubs are not just for the county they’re in; they’re for the area,” Blackburn said.
“So their expectation is that we will go there for vaccinations.”
