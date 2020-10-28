Peterson Health saw another six coronavirus cases on Wednesday as the virus continues to hammer most of the U.S.
Across the U.S., another 74,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported. In Texas, the number was more than 5,000 — down from Tuesday's high of more than 7,000. However, across the state, especially in El Paso, the virus was wreaking havoc.
El Paso has 13,000 active cases of the virus — nearly twice of the active cases in Houston. Here in Kerr County, officials estimate there are more than 80 active cases.
If there was some good news on Wednesday it's that the number of hospitalizations fell to four people at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
The surge in Texas coronavirus cases has raised COVID-19 hospitalizations by almost 2,500 cases since Oct. 1.
The 5,650 hospitalizations reported Wednesday were also the most since Aug. 19. About 16% of the hospitalizations were in El Paso County, the state’s worst COVID-19 hotspot.
Of the 5,175 new cases state health officials reported Wednesday of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, 16.5% came from El Paso County. El Paso County also accounted for 14.1% of the 96,528 active cases the state estimated statewide.
There have been more than 879,994 Texas cases reported since the pandemic’s start, including more than 41,000 cases added in the past seven days.
The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The state has already provided over 900 medical personnel to El Paso, some of whom will be staffing a temporary hospital set up in the city's convention center.
The 105 COVID-19 fatalities reported statewide Wednesday brought the Texas toll to 17,700 since the pandemic struck at the start of March.
So...with our cases rising, you still think a disaster declaration is not needed?!!! Perhaps, some rethinking needs to be done.
