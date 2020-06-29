There were about 60 people with active coronavirus infections as of Monday morning, according to the county's emergency management coordinator.
Speaking to county commissioners on Monday morning, emergency management coordinator William "Dub" Thomas said there were 11 new infections reported over the weekend locally, putting the total since the pandemic began at 84. Thomas said two people are hospitalized with infections at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
