Local reactions

Barbara Veldhuizen, chair of the Kerr County Democratic Party:

Chip Roy may have gotten himself into a primary challenge by voting his conscience and his duty as he voted “no” when asked to overturn the Biden election. For that I applaud him.

However, he is now faced with another bridge crossing from his political career and standing in his party to his duty to his oath and country. It was a bridge too far for Mr. Roy.

As a lawyer, Mr. Roy knows full well that impeachment is a political process and doesn’t require him to make legal judgement, as he claims. Impeachment uses what I would call the political “smell” test. Donald Trumps actions “smell” like sedition. And, while the House moved at great speed getting these articles to the floor for a vote, I fear, that as the Trump Administration comes to an end, we will learn more evidence of Mr. Trump’s action or his lack of action that makes this action appropriate. Mr. Roy claims the American voter should have a role in this process. Does Mr. Roy not know his job? Does he not understand that he is there to represent us, the citizens of Texas 21 and this is what he was sent to Washington to do?

Finally, I would say that impeaching Donald Trump and removing him from the presidency is what Mr. Roy and the rest of the Republicans would embrace on any other day of the week. They would say this is about law and order. But, not just in this case, evidently.

Steve Lehman, Republican precinct chairman for 312 and a local election judge during the recent election:

My response to this will be similar to the letter I sent Chip Roy about his address to Congress.

Better to misinterpret the Constitution today, than to watch it burn tomorrow. The election was stolen. There will be consequences, for the Democrats trying to destroy our Republic and for the Republicans willing to surrender it. Chip Roy just ended his political career, and/or has destroyed the Republican Party. Millions of us are ready to turn our back on the Republican Party for their cowardice of the last two months.

The Trump legacy lives.