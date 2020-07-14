Two hundred sixty Kerr County residents were infected with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, two have died and six are hospitalized, according to information released Monday afternoon by Peterson Health.
According to a Kerr County press release issued Monday, 85 local people have recovered from the disease and there are 173 active infections.
Peterson Health releases the latest local infection figures around 4:30 p.m. daily.
Statewide active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 109,102, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, and 246 Texas counties had reported coronavirus infections. Fatalities from the disease totaled 3,235 and 2,820,803 had been tested in Texas. An estimated 136,419 people had recovered from the disease in Texas. Since the start of the pandemic, 264,313 people in Texas have been infected.
Nationwide, 1,031,939 people have recovered from the disease, 3,364,918 have been infected and 135,616 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 41,004,275 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 13,127,030 had been infected since the pandemic began, 573,664 had died, and 7,280,515 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections since pandemic started
Texas hospitals are running out of drugs, beds, ventilators and even staff
AUSTIN — A coronavirus patient in Anahuac was flown by helicopter to a hospital in El Campo — 120 miles away — because closer facilities could not take him.
Ambulances are waiting up to 10 hours to deliver patients to packed Hidalgo County emergency rooms.
And short-staffed hospitals in Midland and Odessa have had to turn away ailing Covid-19 patients from rural West Texas facilities that can’t offer the care they need.
As the tally of coronavirus infections climbs higher each day, Texas hospitals are taking extraordinary steps to make space for a surge of patients. Some facilities in South Texas say they are dangerously close to filling up, while hospitals elsewhere are taking precautionary measures to keep their numbers manageable.
Doctors warn of shortages of an antiviral drug that shows promise for treating Covid-19 patients. And epidemiologists say the state’s hospitals may be in for a longer, harder ride than places like New York, where hospitals were stretched to capacity in the spring and some parked refrigerated trailers outside to store bodies of people who died from Covid-19.
“It used to [be that] if one hospital got kind of overwhelmed … you would start transferring out ICU patients to other facilities that had ICU beds available,” said Dr. Robert Hancock, president of the Texas College of Emergency Physicians. “And there really is none of that now, because everybody’s in the same boat and they’re struggling to get their own patients admitted.”
Cases of the new coronavirus have surged in Texas since Memorial Day weekend at the end of May, one month after Gov. Greg Abbott allowed a phased reopening of businesses. In June, Abbott scaled back parts of that plan, first pausing elective procedures in the state’s biggest cities in an attempt to conserve hospital capacity for Covid-19 patients, then ordering bars to close and capping restaurant occupancy at 50%.
Last week, he expanded the ban on elective procedures to more than 100 counties across broad swaths of the state, a sign of the increasing urgency of the virus’ toll on Texas hospitals. Then he warned that if the trend continues, he might order another economic lockdown.
“It’s going to be a rough few weeks,” said John Henderson, president of the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals. “Most everything we’re seeing is worrisome or scary.”
State data shows the hardest-hit regions include most of Texas’ biggest cities, as well as large swaths of South and Central Texas and the Gulf Coast.
Dr. John Zerwas, the executive vice chancellor for health affairs at the University of Texas System and a former state representative who is advising Abbott on coronavirus response, forecast that July “will be a month for peak activity related to the epidemic.”
“Probably toward the end of the month, we’ll be seeing ourselves get into a bit more comfortable place,” he said.
Local officials in urban centers throughout Texas say more restrictions are needed now to slow the virus’ spread and keep hospitals from being overwhelmed in the future. On Sunday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner called on the governor to shut down businesses for two weeks.
Many Texas hospitals have stopped accepting transfer patients in order to maintain space for a surge that’s expected to come. In the Rio Grande Valley, that moment has already arrived, with hospital beds in short supply.
“The tsunami is here,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said last week.
DHR Health, based in Edinburg, the county seat, is creating a third special Covid-19 ward in a facility normally used for physical therapy — after spending more than $9 million to convert a hospice center and rehabilitation facility into Covid-19 units.
“We’re full to the gills,” said Dr. Carlos J. Cardenas, chairman of the board at DHR Health.
In neighboring Cameron County, all of the hospitals were at or above capacity and holding patients in their emergency departments Monday, said Dr. James Castillo, the county health authority. Some were converting or eyeing areas not typically used for patient care, like conference rooms or lobbies, he said.
At Valley Baptist Medical Centers in Brownsville and Harlingen — which keep opening new units to care for critically ill patients — there were people waiting in the emergency room hallways for treatment this week, said Dr. Jamil Madi, medical director of the ICU in Harlingen. The hospitals are nearly out of ventilators and are starting to consider older models and disaster ventilators that are less optimal for treating the virus, he said.
“There’s nothing else other than Covid. … You treat Covid, you look at Covid, you see Covid, you smell Covid, you hear Covid. Everything’s Covid,” Madi said. “There are two parallel worlds: The world inside the hospital and the world outside. … We need people to understand that it is a dire situation going on inside the hospital.”
Ambulances are sometimes waiting hours to deliver patients to the emergency rooms, said Mack Gilbert, chief operating officer of Med-Care EMS, which services most of Hidalgo County. Normally, the wait is less than 30 minutes, he said.
“You can’t blame the hospitals for being full. The ICUs are full,” Gilbert said. But “the longer [the patients are] with us, the longer it takes to get them the care they need. We’re not really set up for long-term care like that, for four to six to eight hours.”
The extended delay also leaves medics in the confined space of an ambulance with a Covid-19 positive patient for longer, increasing their risk of exposure to the virus even though they wear full protective gear, Gilbert said.
The state sent hundreds of medical personnel to South Texas earlier this month to alleviate staffing shortages. It also deployed a fleet of 10 ambulances to Hidalgo, of which Med-Care can use two for 12 hours a day.
Gilbert is grateful — “these guys are doing a great job.” But in a 12 hour shift, “they're only able to do three calls, because each call is taking four hours,” he said.
In Houston, major hospitals have had to treat hundreds of Covid-19 patients in their emergency rooms as they await space in intensive care units. Data shows the dozen busiest hospitals in the area are increasingly telling emergency responders that they cannot safely accept new patients.
Ripple effects can be felt throughout the region, including at El Campo Memorial Hospital, about 75 miles southwest of Houston.
Under normal circumstances, hospitals in Houston’s world-renowned Texas Medical Center would accept transfers of medically complex patients from smaller regional hospitals that are less equipped to handle them. But with many Houston hospitals diverting patients away, smaller facilities like the 49-bed El Campo Memorial Hospital have taken them on.
On Monday, the hospital was caring for 18 coronavirus patients, including at least two who were admitted from Houston and the Anahuac patient who was transported by helicopter, said Nathan Tudor, chief executive of the Mid Coast Health System, which includes the hospital.
“Traditionally, if the complex cases need to go out, they do go to Houston,” Tudor said. “We’re just praying that this virus gets behind us sooner rather than later.”
In Dallas, some hospitals are gearing up for crisis as the number of admitted patients climbs. After requests from Abbott and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, federal medical teams are heading to Parkland Memorial Hospital, one of the city’s biggest facilities, to help treat an onslaught of patients.
“Additional staff is our primary need,” said Donna Richardson, chief nursing officer for Parkland Health and Hospital System.
Similar teams were already sent to Houston and San Antonio.
And for the next two weeks, Medical City Healthcare is suspending elective surgeries at 10 of its 16 North Texas facilities, even though the governor’s order allows such surgeries to take place outside Dallas County.
The pause will “enable us to safely and quickly expand capacity and staff to care for hospitalized patients,” spokeswoman Janet St. James said. “While we currently have adequate capacity, staff, and [personal protective equipment] — we are concerned that there is a misconception in the community that this rate of growth can continue.”
Meanwhile, short-staffed West Texas hospitals have been forced to turn away patients from rural areas, where small regional hospitals lack the resources to treat the sickest patients.
Earlier this month, Medical Center Health System in Odessa went on “diversion” — meaning it did not accept transfer patients from regional hospitals outside the county — as it faced severe staffing shortages. Currently, more than 20 staff members are out because either they or their family members have been exposed to Covid-19, said Trevor Tankersley, a spokesperson for the Medical Center Health System in Odessa.
When MCHS resumed accepting transfer patients, 15 arrived in one day, from West Texas towns as far-flung as Kermit and Alpine. Soon after, the city’s other major hospital, Odessa Regional Medical Center, stopped accepting transfers.
Nearby Midland Memorial Hospital stopped accepting transfers of critical patients Thursday, spokeswoman Tasa Richardson said. At that point, the 286-bed hospital was treating 34 coronavirus patients. By Monday, the number had grown to 44.
It’s important that the numerous rural hospitals in the region have somewhere to send their patients, hospital representatives said.
“We know what it’s like to be in a small hospital outside of this area and not have the resources, and it’s difficult to turn down a request for a transfer to a higher level of care,” said Dr. Rohith Saravanan, Odessa Regional Medical Center’s chief medical officer. “There is really no option for that patient at that point — there’s no care they can provide that would give these patients a good fighting chance.”
But even larger hospitals face severe staffing limitations. At ORMC, nurses in the intensive care unit are working with twice as many patients as they normally would. In remote West Texas, there is a severe shortage of nurses, respiratory therapists, and radiology and medical technicians, he said. So the hospital is turning to more expensive contract labor.
“We have the bed capacity, we have [personal protective equipment]. ... The capacity is limited mostly by staffing,” Saravanan said. “There isn’t any talent in the area that we can tap into.”
Farther west, El Paso’s University Medical Center is “doing OK on capacity and ... able to handle all patients” under a surge planning process that was set up early on, said Ryan Mielke, the hospital’s director of public affairs.
Neighboring El Paso Children’s Hospital is prepared to offer up a number of its own units for adult Covid-19 patients if that becomes necessary, but “we are not close to reaching that right now,” said Audrey Garcia, director of marketing for El Paso Children’s.
“You just gotta pray that it stays on that curve,” Garcia said.
Health care workers urged Texans to wear masks, wash their hands frequently and avoid contact with others as much as possible to help prevent new coronavirus infections.
“The community has an expectation of us as a hospital. The expectation is that we’ll have beds to take care of them, staff to take care of them, medications,” Saravanan said. “They need to have an expectation of themselves to say, ‘We’re gonna do everything we can so we don’t have to utilize those resources.’ The only way we can do that is by preventing the spread of this disease.”
Walker County seeking a partnership to expand COVID-19 testing
City, county and hospital officials are spearheading an effort to expand testing availability for COVID-19, with up to $2.5 million in federal CARES Act funding.
The plan — which is still in its infancy stage — would allow for free coronavirus testing five to seven days per week. Currently, Walker County only has five scheduled days for community COVID-19 testing, being provided through the Texas Department of State Health Service and the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
According to Commissioner Bill Daugette (Pct. 3) the initiative could be launched by next month.
“I think we need to have a program in place by August 1, with testing being conducted by the middle of August,” he said. “Huntsville Memorial Hospital will be driving the train, but it’s my job to get a plan together in the next 17 days that works for the county, city and the hospital.”
However, the CARES Act has some strings attached, which made some commissioners question the viability of a program that could require at least $1 million in county reimbursable funds.
“We have a lot of big projects going on right now, so I question if we would have the money to pay for it,” Commissioner Danny Kuykendall (Pct. 1) noted. “If we do this we are initially doing things out of pocket with local taxpayer money, which troubles me, especially if we aren’t sure when we are going to get it back.”
At its last three community COVID-19 testing sites at the Walker County Fairgrounds, local officials have tested an average of 279 people per day. The next scheduled date for community testing is July 22-23 and July 29-30 at the county fairgrounds.
No official action was taken, but Daugette was given authority to proceed towards establishing the program.
Delay in test results, new reports is because of the labs, Sebesta says
ANGLETON — After a double-digit weekend, Brazoria County officials reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday afternoon, but County Judge Matt Sebesta advises against placing any kind of stock in the lower numbers.
“We’re running four, five, six days right now on test results coming back,” he said.
That delay is the amount of time from when a person is tested to when the lab gets the results, he said. The county not report new cases until it has those lab reports.
“We don’t report a case until we actually have the labs in hand on each person,” Sebesta said. “We’re at the mercy of when the labs actually send them over to us.”
The county reported 47 recoveries Monday. There has been an increase in the number of recoveries just like there has been an increase in the number of cases recently, Sebesta said.
“If you go back two or three weeks you will probably see we were having 40 to 50 cases a day,” he said. “I would anticipate in two to three weeks, we will likely be seeing 100 recoveries a day because for the last week, week and a half we’ve been averaging 100 or more cases a day. So down the road we will start seeing that same number of recoveries, or close to it.”
He hopes the recoveries match the number of cases, he said.
“I would hope that we don’t have any more death out of this,” Sebesta said. “I’d like to see everyone that contracts this virus to recover from it.”
There have been 134 children younger than 10 test positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Brazoria County.
“It’s usually they’re in a household with where their parents have brought it home and then it spreads amongst the family,” Sebesta said.
To his knowledge, none of those cases have been linked to any daycare facilities, he said.
“I believe there have been several daycare employees that have tested positive but they have been in different facilities and have not led to outbreaks,” Sebesta said. “An outbreak is when you have multiple cases within a facility.”
None of Monday’s new cases were linked to prison units or nursing homes, Sebesta said.
“That’s a good thing, especially the nursing homes,” he said. “That’s where our most vulnerable people are and that’s where we don’t want this disease running rampant.”
Among the 110 new cases reported Monday, Angleton lead the count with 22 positive new cases. Those people included a man 80 or older, who was the oldest county resident included in Monday’s count. Additional positives in Angleton included 10 men ranging from their 20s to their 70s in age, plus a boy under 10, and eight women ranging in age from their 20s to their 60s, as well as one woman in her 70s and two girls younger than 20.
The second-highest number of new cases were reported in Alvin in people including a girl younger than 10 and a boy younger than 20, as well as six women ranging in age from their 20s to their 50s and a total of seven men in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 70s.
Officials reported Clute’s highest number of new cases at 13, including a man in his 60s, a man in his 20s and a boy under 10. The majority of Clute residents to have tested positive were women: two in their 60s, one in her 50s, three in their 40s, and one each in her 20s and 30s.
Nine new cases each were reported in Lake Jackson and Pearland, including a Lake Jackson boy under 10 and four Pearland residents under 20. Other Lake Jackson residents reported to have tested positive were two men in their 20s, one in his 30s, two in their 40s, one in his 50s and one in his 70s, and a woman in her 50s. Pearland residents also included a man in his 30s, and four women ranging in age from their 30s to their 50s.
Monday was the first single-digit day for Pearland since June 28.
“That’s a good thing,” Sebesta said. “Let’s see what the rest of the week holds.”
In Brazoria, Manvel and Freeport, seven new cases each were reported. Brazoria residents included four women in their 20s, 30s and 40s and three men in their 30s, 40s and 50s. In Manvel, a man in his 30s and one in his 50s were included, along with six women in their 20s, 40s, 50s and 60s. Freeport’s new cases were in a man in his 30s, a girl under 10 and a woman under 20, and women in their 20s, 30s and 50s.
County data added five new cases to Danbury’s count, including a man and a woman both in their 70s. A Danbury man in his 50s and two more women, respectively in their 20s and 40s, rounded out Monday’s addition to Danbury’s cases.
Four women — two in their 20s and two younger than 20 — were reported in Richwood.
Three new cases were reported for Liverpool and for Holiday Lakes — Liverpool men in their 30s, 40s and 60s, and a Holiday Lakes boy younger than 10 plus a girl younger than 20 and a woman in her 40s. In West Columbia, a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s made up Monday’s addition to their cases.
An Oyster Creek man in his 20s, a Jones Creek woman in her 30s, an Iowa Colony woman in her 20s, and a Bonney woman in her 60s rounded out the total fo new cases reported by Brazoria County officials on Monday.
“They’re kind of spread out,” Sebesta said of the new cases. “Holiday Lakes, Liverpool — those are small communities.”
Officials did not report any probable cases, which are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The state health department is reporting Brazoria County as having 3,550 COVID-19 cases total, which includes prison numbers but does not include probable cases, according to the website. The state of Texas reports 24,321 cumulative tests for Brazoria County through July 11 and 3,358 positive cases through the same day — a percentage of 13.8 testing positive.
Altogether, Brazoria County officials have reported 3,132 cases in total since the pandemic began, not counting local prison cases. There are 1,716 active cases and 1,368 recoveries, with 25 cases considered probable. Twenty-three people who have had the virus have died.
58 more cases of COVID confirmed in Guadalupe County
Officials have confirmed 58 new cases of the coronavirus in Guadalupe County on Monday.
The newly confirmed cases brings Guadalupe County’s overall confirmed cases to 667, according to the daily release by the Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator’s office.
In addition to the 667 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Texas Department of State Health Services has 497 cases pending investigation for a total of 1,164 cases, the release stated.
Of the 667 cases, 408 people have recovered and 259 cases are active, four of which are hospitalized and three deaths — two men in the 50s and one man in his 70s.
The release also stated that Guadalupe Regional Medical Center currently has 45 patients hospitalized, receiving treatment for the coronavirus.
“Not all of these patients reside in Guadalupe County,” the release said.
Masks for kids? Schools confront the politics of reopening
On one side are parents saying, let kids be kids. They object to masks and social distancing in classrooms this fall — arguing both could hurt their children’s well-being — and want schools to reopen full time.
On the other side are parents and teachers who call for safeguards that would have been unimaginable before the coronavirus pandemic: part-time school, face coverings for all or a fully online curriculum.
The impassioned tug-of-wars have put educators in the middle of an increasingly politicized debate on how best to reopen schools this fall, a daunting challenge as infections spike in the U.S.
“Don’t tell me my kid has to wear a mask,” said Kim Sherman, a mother of three in the central California city of Clovis who describes herself as very conservative and very pro-Trump. “I don’t need to be dictated to to tell me how best to raise my kids.”
With many districts still finalizing how they may reopen, President Donald Trump has ramped up pressure to get public schools back in business, threatening to withhold federal funding from those that don't resume in-person classes. Without evidence, he's accused Democrats of wanting schools closed because of politics, not health.
Similar mudslinging is happening at school board meetings, in neighbors' social media clashes and in online petitions.
Some parents have threatened to pull their children — and the funding they provide — if masks are required.
Hillary Salway, a mother of three in Orange County, California, is part of a vocal minority calling for schools to fully open with “normal social interaction." If the district requires masks for her son's kindergarten class, she says, “I don’t know if my son will be starting his educational career in the public school system this fall.”
She wants him to feel free to hug his teacher and friends and can’t imagine sending him to a school where he’ll get reprimanded for sharing a toy. She started a petition last month urging her district to “keep facial expressions visually available" and helped organize a protest of over 100 people outside the district office, with signs saying, “No to masks, Yes to recess,” and “Let me breathe.”
Dozens have echoed her beliefs at Orange County Board of Education meetings, where the five-member elected body is majority Republican and is recommending a full return to school without masks or social distancing. The board makes recommendations but not policy, and its supporters argue that face coverings are ineffective, give a false sense of security and are potentially detrimental.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says masks may help prevent infected people from spreading the virus to others and urged students and teachers to wear them whenever feasible. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered Californians to wear them in public.
Brooke Aston Harper, a liberal parent who attended a particularly spirited board meeting recently, said it was “horrifying” that speakers were “imposing their small worldview on all of us.”
“I’m not looking for a fight, I just want us to take precautions,” said Harper, whose children are 4 and 6.
She also started a petition, calling on schools to follow state guidelines that include masks for teachers and students, constant social distancing on campuses and other measures.
“For each school board, the question is going to be: What does our community want, and who is the loudest?” she said.
Many parents, educators and doctors agree that the social, educational and emotional costs to children of a long shutdown may outweigh the risk of the virus itself, even if they don't agree on how to reopen safely. The American Academy of Pediatrics has issued guidelines supporting in-person school to avoid social isolation and depression in students. But it said science, not politics, must guide decisions where COVID-19 is spreading.
While children have proven to be less susceptible to the virus, teachers are vulnerable. And many are scared.
“I will be wearing a mask, a face shield, possibly gloves, and I’m even considering getting some type of body covering to wear,” says Stacey Pugh, a fifth-grade teacher in suburban Houston.
She hopes her Aldine district will mandate masks for students.
“Come the fall, we’re going to be the front-line workers,” said Pugh, whose two children will do distance learning with her retired father.
In Texas, a virus hot spot, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and education leaders say it's safe to reopen schools in August. Districts must offer remote learning for students who opt to stay home, but the state didn't issue safety guidelines, calling masks a local decision.
The Texas American Federation of Teachers and other unions have demanded clear guidelines.
“Texas AFT says a big ‘hell no’ to what looks like a return to normal in August,” president Zeph Capo said. “We won’t sacrifice our members and students for politics.”
The country’s two largest school districts, New York City and Los Angeles, say schools cannot fully reopen in the liberal cities.
While New York City officials say schools will likely combine in-person and distance learning, the Los Angeles school district announced Monday that its students will start the term with online classes from home. Other California cities, including San Diego and Oakland, also say their campuses will stay closed.
“A 10-year-old student might have a 30-year-old teacher a 50-year-old bus driver or live with a 70-year-old grandmother. All need to be protected,” LA Superintendent Austin Beutner said. “There is a public health imperative to keep schools from becoming a petri dish.”
Besides masks, the CDC has recommended schools spread out desks, stagger schedules, have meals in classrooms instead of the cafeteria and add physical barriers between bathroom sinks.
Many small, rural communities argue they shouldn't have to comply with the same rules as big cities, where infection rates are higher.
Craig Guensler, superintendent of a small district in California’s mostly rural Yuba County, says officials will try to follow state mandates. They have spent $25,000 on what he calls “spit guards, for lack of a better term” — clear Plexiglas dividers to separate desks — at Wheatland Unified School District's four schools.
Eighty-five percent of parents said in a survey they want their kids in school full time. Officials will space out desks as much as possible but still expect up to 28 in each classroom, Guensler said. Many parents are adamant their children not wear masks, and he suspects they will find loopholes if California requires them.
“Our expectation is we’re going to get pummeled with pediatricians writing notes, saying, ‘My child can’t wear a mask,'" he said.
Texas GOP votes to move convention online after court losses
HOUSTON (AP) — The Republican Party of Texas changed course Monday night and accepted a virtual convention after courts refused to force Houston, hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, to let the party stick to its original plans of a massive indoor gathering.
The decision came after the state GOP was left with few options. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, said last week he directed city lawyers to terminate the convention contract because he believed the three-day event could not be held safely. The party sued, alleging breach of contract, but lost an appeal at the Texas Supreme Court on Monday.
The convention typically draws thousands of attendees and was scheduled to begin this week. Following the losses in court, the party's executive committee voted overwhelmingly Monday night to move the event online.
“The Party argues it has constitutional rights to hold a convention and engage in electoral activities, and that is unquestionably true,” the Supreme Court wrote in its opinion. “But those rights do not allow it to simply commandeer use of the Center.”
Turner denied that the convention was canceled due to political differences and cited the potential risk to service workers and first responders if the virus spread through Houston's downtown convention center.
State District Judge Daryl L. Moore on Monday afternoon denied another party request for an injunction forcing Houston to allow the convention.
Texas has set daily records in recent days for the number of COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases. Top officials in Houston have called for the city to lock back down as area hospitals strain to accommodate an onslaught of patients.
State District Judge Larry Weiman last week sided with Turner, citing Houston statistics that show major hospitals exceeding their base intensive-care capacity due to an influx of COVID-19 patients.
The Texas Medical Association withdrew its sponsorship of the state GOP convention and asked organizers to cancel in-person gatherings. As the virus has surged throughout the state in June and July, Gov. Greg Abbott, the state’s top Republican, has reversed some business reopenings and broadly required the use of face masks.
State GOP chair James Dickey had insisted that organizers could hold the event safely. Prior to Turner’s move to cancel the convention, Dickey said the party had planned to institute daily temperature scans, provide masks, and install hand sanitizer stations.
State Democrats held an all-online convention in June. Nationally, the Republican Party is moving forward with plans for an in-person convention in August to be held in Jacksonville, Florida, though some GOP elected officials have said they won't attend for health concerns.
More than 10,000 virus patients remain in Texas hospitals
Texas continued to report more than 10,000 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus Monday as the state continues to work towards containing the spread in what has become one of America's biggest hot zones.
As Republican Gov. Greg Abbott warns that the worst is yet to come in Texas, state health officials reported more than 40 new deaths and 5,600 new cases following what had been the deadliest week of the pandemic in the state. There is typically a decline in numbers following a weekend, when reporting from counties is slower.
Walker County and prison officials added 58 new community cases and 218 new offender cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,668. Nearly 75% of the local community cases remain active, while 13% of area offender cases are active.
The true number of cases is likely far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
County leaders in the hard-hit Rio Grande Valley on Monday asked Abbott to give them broader emergency powers as hospitals exceed capacity. Top officials in Houston have also called for stay-at-home orders, while Abbott has said putting Texas back on lockdown is a last resort.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
More coronavirus positives at Gainesville State School
Two more staff members at the Gainesville State School have tested positive for the coronavirus, Texas Juvenile Justice Department spokesman Brian Sweany said.
Sweany confirmed the positives — a man and a woman — Monday afternoon, July 13. He said the woman who tested positive was last on campus June 18 and the man was last on campus July 9. The status of their conditions was not provided.
The two new cases brings the total number of staffers with the virus to eight. A sixth employee at Gainesville State School tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, July 10, according to a previous Register report. The male youth development coach was last on campus June 29. Information on his condition wasn’t provided as of press time.
The first employee to test positive for the coronavirus was reported by the TJJD on May 19. That person is no longer with the state facility on Farm-to-Market Road 678. Four more tested positive June 24, June 26, July 1 and July 7, the Register previously reported. The conditions of those four were not immediately available as of late Monday afternoon.
Twelve of the 13 youth who earlier tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered, the Register previously reported, and the facility had no new youth cases as of press time.
Sweany said Monday that the remaining youth is “doing well and should be back to his dorm shortly.”
“The medical director will confirm when that happens,” he said.
Coronavirus testing at the secured juvenile detention facility is underway, Sweany said.
“We do have mandatory/optional categories for staff given their current assignments but all youth are tested,” he said.
The state of Texas is paying for the testing, which consists of a mouth swab, and teams from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice will provide training and assistance for TJJD staff to administer the tests.
Gainesville State School has 109 incarcerated youth and 257 employees.
As of noon Friday, July 10, there were 35 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to county officials. There have also been two reported coronavirus-related fatalities. Three patients are hospitalized, Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said Monday afternoon, July 13.
As of press time Monday, there were 3,346,246 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 135,425 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 262,762 reported cases and 3,216 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Thousands of Texas prisoners still have the coronavirus. More than 25% of inmates at four units are infected.
Two Texas prisons each have more than 670 inmates with active coronavirus infections, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the highest counts seen at any state lockup since the pandemic began.
As of Monday, 672 men incarcerated at the Stiles Unit near Beaumont had active infections — a quarter of the lockup’s population, according to the most recent figures. At the massive Coffield Unit in East Texas, 753 inmates recently tested positive — 19% of prisoners there, according to TDCJ data.
Aside from Stiles, three other state-run prisons and jails had at least 25% of their inmates with active coronavirus infections Monday. Dominguez State Jail in San Antonio had 472 inmates with the virus. The Daniel Unit in Snyder and the Hamilton Unit in Bryan each had about 250 cases.
The new high infection counts at several prisons indicates the virus is still very active inside TDCJ. And although some of the hardest-hit prisons in May and June are now reporting very few active cases, their inmates also haven’t been tested recently on a large scale.
Since March, more than 12,000 Texas prisoners and 2,100 TDCJ employees at dozens of prisons have had confirmed infections of the new coronavirus. At least 94 inmates have died with the virus — the most of any state prison system in America — along with 10 people who worked in Texas prisons.
The jump in positive cases at some units follows a new round of mass testing at some prisons. TDCJ began testing all inmates at dozens of units in mid-May, with more than 100,000 coronavirus tests on inmates completed by June 10, according to agency reports. The tests led to a sharp increase in reported cases of the virus, followed by a period of fewer active cases reported after the first round of testing was finished.
The Michael Unit, next to Coffield prison in Anderson County, reported zero inmates with active cases of the virus Monday, with 429 men having recovered from it. But TDCJ only tested all of the inmates at the prison once, on May 13, according to TDCJ testing data provided to The Texas Tribune on Monday.
A Texas epidemiologist said one-time testing sweeps provide snapshots but don’t tell the full picture of how the virus is affecting the prison system.
“You get these windows … but if you don’t follow up to see if it’s grown or decreased, you’re kind of just playing out those cases you had at that time,” said Ben King, a clinical assistant professor of public health at the University of Texas at Austin. “It’s kind of like turning on the lights for just a second.”
Aside from mass testing, TDCJ also tests symptomatic inmates for the coronavirus — though prisoners say not everyone who reports symptoms is tested. Mass testing is done to capture those without symptoms who can still spread the illness, a group King said could account for a large percentage of those infected.
TDCJ spokesperson Jeremy Desel said Monday that most of the recent reported upticks in positive tests at places like Stiles and Dominguez are because of asymptomatic inmates. He added that some inmates the agency reports as actively infected are also likely no longer contagious because TDCJ’s process to medically clear inmates and count them as recovered is more stringent than the guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC advises that those who test positive for the coronavirus be isolated until they have been fever-free for at least three days and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared, or since the date of the positive test if the person is asymptomatic. Desel said by the CDC’s definition, all of the asymptomatic inmates at Dominguez would now be considered recovered, since their mass testing was completed June 26.
“Under the CDC guidelines, they should be considered recovered, but they’re not because our protocols suggest they need to be signed off on by … a medical provider at the facility,” Desel said. “Sometimes that takes longer than six weeks in some cases just because of the mass numbers.”
The recent surges at Coffield, Stiles and Dominguez make them the three Texas prison units with the most reported inmate coronavirus cases, with almost all of them counted by TDCJ as actively infected.
Estelle, Michael, Jester III and the Pack Unit all have more than 400 inmates each who have tested positive as well, though the majority of their cases are counted as recovered.
At Pack, a geriatric prison near College Station, attorneys told a federal judge Monday that 487 inmates have been infected in the pandemic and 19 men have died from the virus. It was the first day of a trial over TDCJ’s handling of the pandemic after two older inmates filed a lawsuit at the unit in late March arguing for protective gear and more cleaning supplies.
