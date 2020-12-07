For a Democrat to accuse Republicans of lacking principles is the height of hypocrisy, something many Democrats are well known for. They are also well known for voter fraud, lying under oath, manufacturing evidence, bribery, extortion, character assignation, and of course, rioting, looting and burning things when they don’t get their way.
Accusing President Trump of “Vengeful Obstructionism?” Really? From a party that was trying to destroy him from the day of his election and an impeachment based on faked evidence and perjured testimony, accusations of obstructionism ring as hollow as the integrity of the Democrat party.
It has not been proven yet that more people voted for Biden than for Trump, not live voters, anyway. Thank goodness the Founders foresaw Democrat chicanery and created the Electoral College and the 12th Amendment.
Fred Fraley, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.