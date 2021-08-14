A disturbance will track across the Hill Country over the weekend. This feature could bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms to our area late Saturday into Sunday.
WASH, RINSE, REPEAT
Saturday’s forecast looks similar to what we have observed the past week. Humidity levels should be a touch higher.
Look for a low chance of showers and storms late Saturday afternoon and evening.
Rain is not a guarantee, but a few showers and storms are not out of the question.
Highs warm into the middle 90s with heat index readings approaching 100 during the afternoon.
Southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph throughout the day but could become gusty near storms.
SEASONAL TEMPERATURES SATURDAY NIGHT
Temperatures should be close to average for this time of year Saturday night. Lows will drop into the lower 70’s by daybreak Sunday.
Skies become partly cloudy toward daybreak, with winds light and variable.
INCREASING RAIN CHANCE SUNDAY
Sunday features more cloud cover, and a disturbance will cross the region from the north.
This provides an opportunity to see showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could produce frequent lightning and wind gusts to 45 mph.
Winds become north-northeast at 5 to 15 mph in between any showers and storms that develop.
ISOLATED SHOWERS AND STORMS SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy skies continue Sunday night with lingering thunderstorms possible.
Lows are expected to drop into the lower 70s, with light and variable winds expected.
SCATTERED STORMS CONTINUE MONDAY
Monday could be a repeat performance of Sunday, with scattered thunderstorms possible during the day.
Highs top out in the lower 90s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.