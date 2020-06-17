UPDATE: In an audio update release later this morning, Peterson Health announced eight more coronavirus infections, bringing the total to 29 patients since the start of the pandemic.
Twenty-nine Kerr County residents are among at least 93,206 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department. As of Wednesday, 19 patients had recovered and one had died, according to Peterson Health.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 30,496 statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 237 were reporting coronavirus infections, according to TDSHS. At least 2,029 people had died from the disease in Texas and 1,522,434 had been tested. An estimated 60,681 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 583,503 people have recovered from the disease, 2,137,731 have been infected and 116,963 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 24,449,307 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 8,196,735 had been infected since the pandemic began, 444,368 had died, and 3,976,170 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections since pandemic started
Gillespie
9
Kendall
36
Bandera
7
Kimble
1
Uvalde
26
Medina
221
Blanco
11
Mason
33
Llano
5
Real
1
Texas Governor says state can handle spike in COVID-19 cases
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott insisted Tuesday that Texas' health care system can handle the record-high number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as the state aggressively pushes to reopen its economy.
At a news conference, Abbott acknowledged that many Texans have become lax about wearing masks and social distancing as coronavirus restrictions have been lifted, and urged them to take greater responsibility for stopping the spread of the virus and to stay home as much as possible.
“It does raise concerns, but there is no reason right now to be alarmed,” Abbott said of the recent spike in cases.
Tuesday marked the eighth time in nine days that the state set a new high for hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients, with 2,518, which was an increase of nearly 200 since Monday. That exceeded the number of hospitalized patients on Memorial Day, which at the time was the lowest in more than a month, by more than 1,000.
State health officials on Tuesday also reported 2,622 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, which was a single-day high. The state also reported 46 new deaths, doubling the state’s daily average for the last two weeks.
Texas began aggressively reopening its economy on May 1, and the business-friendly Republican governor has continued to relax restrictions despite the increase in infections.
In the past week, Abbott allowed retailers, restaurants and amusement parks to increase capacity, even as local officials in some of the hardest hit areas such as Dallas, Houston and Austin urged residents and businesses to remain vigilant about social distancing and wearing face masks. On Friday, amusement parks in counties with more than 1,000 cases will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity.
Abbott and health officials said the state has enough equipment and available hospital beds to handle the spike — nearly 15,000 open beds, including nearly 1,700 in intensive care units.
He said COVID-19 clusters in state prisons, senior living centers and among young adults going to bars without following proper health precautions could be behind the increases in some counties. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission issued a warning to bars stating that their liquor licenses would be suspended for 30 days if they are found to be not complying with public health guidelines.
Abbott, who wore a mask at his news conference when other officials were speaking, urged Texans to follow social distancing guidelines. He allowed his statewide stay-at-home order to expire in May.
“We just want to double down and remind everybody that the things we learned in March, April and May we still have to be practicing. COVID-19 hasn’t magically left the state of Texas,” he said.
That drew a swift rebuke from state Democrats and the Democratic leaders in the state's largest cities, who have accused the governor of stymieing their efforts to enforce social distancing and mask wearing.
“The governor has failed all Texans by refusing to take the evidence-based actions needed to flatten the COVID-19 curve. We have to face reality: Managing this crisis goes way beyond knowing how many hospital beds are available,” said state Rep. Chris Turner, the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus.
The mayors of nine of Texas’ biggest cities, including Austin, Houston, Dallas and San Antonio, wrote a bipartisan letter asking Abbott to let cities set and enforce rules on issues such as masks.
“A one-size-fits-all approach is not the best option,” they wrote. “We should trust local officials to make informed choices about health policy.”
Governments look to property taxes to make up for pandemic revenue shortfall
As local governments look to make up the shortfall in tax revenues due to less consumer spending during the COVID-19 pandemic, many state and local leaders have discussed boosting property taxes as a means to make up for the shortfall.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper told local TV station WTVF that he could see the city attempting to hike property taxes by 20 percent or more.
In April, Cooper called the budget situation “the worst in Metro’s history,” seemingly expressing disappointment that the federal stimulus money from the CARES Act can’t be used by city governments to help pay for their budget needs. Nashville estimated its budget shortfall would be about $250 million.
"So cities have to deal with that revenue loss, created by COVID-19, on their own," Cooper said.
The mayor told WTVF that the shortfall will be made up by cash reserves, which would need to be replenished during the next fiscal year.
"There is no choice but to have a significant increase in property taxes," he said. "Measured in a percent, it's going to be on the order of more than 20 percent to be sure."
The Texas Tribune reported that a fight could brew in that state in the fall over possible property tax increases as city and county governments prepare their fiscal year 2021 budgets. The Texas Legislature passed a law last year that would require local governments to get voter approval for any property tax increases of more than 3.5 percent. The requirement used to be 8 percent.
But the new law also allows an exception for disasters. The Tribune pointed out that Gov Greg Abbott proclaimed a state of disaster for Texas in March and noted that state code lists epidemic as a type of disaster in defining the term.
State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, who co-authored the property tax bill, said he doesn’t believe the COIVD-19 epidemic triggers the exception, but Texas Municipal League Executive Director Bennett Sandlin believes it does.
“It’s clear to us,” Sandlin told the Tribune. “That’s different than saying we think cities should raise taxes; it’s not like this is a field day. But the way the bill is written, it’s clear that the [3.5%] rollback is suspended.”
In New York City, the pandemic is not only devastating businesses, but it also is decreasing property values. The Commercial Observer reported that retail and residential tenants are asking for rent concessions from their landlords in a city whose budget depends on a $30 billion property tax levy.
The New York City budget anticipates continued property tax increases of 4 to 6 percent per year, but that seems highly unlikely given the pandemic. Benjamin Williams, head of the property tax department for Rosenberg & Estis, notes that the city was able to raise additional revenue in recent years without increasing the tax rate because of the increase in property values.
“But when property values and assessments decrease due to the coronavirus, the city can decrease taxes and give owners relief, or increase the tax rate to make up for the shortfall,” he said.
Williams pointed out that March 2 (before the pandemic hit) marked the property tax protest application filing deadline, so anyone who didn’t file a protest before then will have to wait until 2021 to get tax relief.
Williams said that two months in lost rent equates to a 17 percent reduction in income, and that number could grow as the pandemic continues.
“Though we don’t know the degree to which the coronavirus will ultimately wreck the New York City economy, we do know that property taxpayers need any relief they can get now,” he said.
County adds six new COVID-19 cases
Walker County continued an upward trend in active coronavirus cases, as the state continues to set one-day records for hospitalizations.
That trend has local officials in some of the state’s largest cities urging residents to be diligent about social distancing and other measures such as wearing masks.
Texas health officials reported 2,518 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and 1,254 new cases. Meanwhile, Walker County reported six new cases, bringing its total resident positives to 248. Approximately 45% of those cases remain active, after 135 patients were cited as recovered by the Walker County Office of Emergency Management.
An additional 1,645 offenders within Walker County’s seven prison units have tested positive.
The actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
The mayors of Austin and Dallas, two cities seeing a strong uptick in cases and hospitalizations, urged diligence of social distancing and use of masks.
Hospitalization rate has been noted by Gov. Greg Abbott as a key indicator for re-opening the state economy, but Texas has been steadily expanding customer capacity for businesses for weeks, even as the number of new cases and hospitalizations have been steadily rising.
For example, restaurants were allowed to increase from 50% to 75% last Thursday. Hospitalization rate has been noted by Abbott as a key indicator for re-opening the state economy.
Abbott has said Texas has the testing ability and enough hospital beds and ventilators to handle a surge in new cases.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins called rising hospitalizations a tip-of-the-iceberg indicator of a bigger problem.
“The iceberg below the water is obviously far greater than the iceberg above it and a small increase in hospitalizations indicates a larger increase in illness,” Jenkins said.
In Austin, Mayor Steve Adler said businesses should minimize occupancy and use strong enforcement of facemask and social distancing policies.
Austin Interim Health Authority Mark Escott said the city had a 90% increase in cases over the last week. Hospitalizations rose by 50% and use of ventilators by 29% compared to the previous week.
Adler said the city is seeing its Hispanic and black communities hit especially hard.
“A lot of people are saying Black Lives Matter, because they do, but now you have to decide if it is more than a slogan, if you are willing to put that to action,” Adler said.
Abbott blames 20 year olds for the latest coronavirus spike
Texans under the age of 30 are testing positively for the new coronavirus at a higher rate, leading to a recent spike in the number of cases in the state, Gov. Greg Abbott said during a press conference addressing hospital capacity on Tuesday.
"There are certain counties where a majority of the people who are tested positive in that county are under the age of 30, and this typically results from people going to the bar type settings," Abbott said during the conference. "That is the case in Lubbock County, Bexar County, Cameron County."
Abbott said that it’s hard to tell where those people contracted the virus, but it could be from a Memorial Day setting, bars, some other type of social gathering.
Abbott also referenced the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s recent warning to bars and restaurants that serve alcohol, that if they did not follow COVID-19 guidelines, their license would be suspended for 30 or 60 days.
“There have been pictures that I have seen and others have seen about these bar type settings where clearly the standards are not being followed,” Abbott said. “Enforcements from the TABC should bring these types of settings more and align to being safer standards.”
One of the counties of concern that Abbott mentioned was Hays County where 476 of the 938 confirmed cases are people between the age of 20 to 29 years old. This age group accounts for 50% of all the cases as of Monday, when it was 42% on Friday. Last week, epidemiologist Eric Schneider warned that those numbers are "staggering" for the county.
In Travis County and the city of Austin, the median age of all positive cases has ticked downward to 38 years old this week, from 39 the week prior. Twenty to 29-year-olds make up for 24% of all hospitalizations in the area.
Dr. David Persse, public health authority for the Houston Health Department, said the same trend is materializing in Harris County.
"It is my current theory, that elder persons have become more vigilant in taking precautions," Persse said.
Angela Clendenin, an epidemiologist and biostatistician at Texas A&M University School of Public Health, said young people may be acting less cautiously than older Texans because they're careless or confident in their ability to fight off the virus, she said.
"It boils down to behaviors," she said. "Younger people, because they're asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, going about business as usual, still wanting to hang out with each other... They feel perfectly comfortable that they're fine and they will be fine."
Abbott’s comments come as the number of people hospitalized for the virus in Texas reached record-highs eight of the last nine days.
There were more than 2,500 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals Tuesday, nearly 200 more than the day before, according to state data. That number — a gauge for the severity of the disease and the amount of available hospital beds — has risen steadily since June 12. There are still about 15,000 hospital beds open in the state, as well as 1,700 ICU beds.
“Even though there are more people hospitalized, we still remain at the lowest threat level to our hospital capacity,” Abbott said Tuesday. The number of new reported cases has also increased. Abbott attributed recent and sometimes dramatic upswings to targeted testing that has been done in hard-hit facilities like meatpacking plants and nursing homes.
Texas has 'abundant hospital capacity,' Abbott says
Texas currently has “an abundant hospital capacity," Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news briefing Tuesday, adding that fewer Texans have tested positive for COVID-19 than residents in any other large state in the U.S.
There are 14,993 total hospital beds available out of the state's 54,844 beds, and today's hospitalization number of 2,518 coronavirus patients “is really a very small percentage of all the beds that are available," Abbott said.
The governor was joined by Dr. John Zerwas, executive vice chancellor for Health Affairs at the University of Texas System, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.
Before the news conference, Abbott participated in a call with hospital executives and leaders who reported that COVID-19 patients represent between 6 and 7 percent of total hospital patients statewide.
Hospital bed availability remains high for a state still operating under a disaster declaration. Of the Dallas-Fort Worth’s hospital beds, 24 percent are available; 21 percent of Houston’s are available; 31 percent of El Paso’s, 26 percent of San Antonio’s, and 28 percent of Austin’s hospital beds are available.
Hellerstedt said state officials expected an increase in patients, but "we are seeing it occurring at a manageable level.
"The possibility that things could flare up again and produce a resurgence of COVID-19," which would stress the state's health care system, "is still very real," Hellerstedt added.
Zerwas said he hoped this information about the state’s health care system was a "comforting message" to Texans who have entered phase three of the state’s reopening plan.
Two counties, Jefferson and Pecos counties, had an "outsized influence" on the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 partially due to a federal prison in Beaumont reporting a batch of positive inmate tests "that all came in at once," Abbott said when explaining higher positive test numbers reported.
A new positive case total of 2,622 resulted from a large number of tests taken from an assisted living center in Collin County.
Abbott also said that even though people are testing positive does not mean they need to be hospitalized, freeing up space in hospitals for the infirmed and those seeking elective or emergency surgeries.
On Tuesday, 64 people tested positive in the Dallas Fort Worth area and were admitted to hospitals, Abbott said, emphasizing that there were 250 more beds made available. In Houston, 65 people tested positive and were hospitalized but 183 more beds became available.
Statewide, hospitals are reporting a 78 percent increase in bed availability, Abbott said, and the state has nearly 6,000 ventilators available.
Hospitals have more PPE, more viral drugs and are able to admit and treat patients more efficiently and quickly than they were in March and April, Abbott added.
The new coronavirus has killed more than 2,000 people in Texas
Enough people to pack the bleachers at Faith Christian’s football stadium in Grapevine.
To fill the freshman and sophomore classes at Rice University.
To populate the entire city of Marfa and then some.
By the state's official count, the coronavirus pandemic has now killed 2,029 people in Texas, a toll experts agree is an undercount. It is now routine to add two or three dozen deaths to the tally every afternoon. And each day, more Texans are catching the virus that might kill them.
The state’s focus is not on preventing all deaths at all costs, but on reopening gradually enough that hospitals do not become overwhelmed. The question is not how much death can we bear, but how many deaths can our system manage?
Tragedy has not been spread evenly around the country. Connecticut, a state with one-eighth of Texas’ population, is mourning twice as many known fatalities.
Nor has death been distributed evenly across the state. Most Texans died where most Texans live, state data show. The highest death tolls have been recorded in Dallas and Houston, with other big cities grieving high totals, too. And dozens have died in the Panhandle, where spread has been tied to meatpacking plants.
Even the grim milestone reached this week is an understatement, experts say. Provisional death counts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that Texas saw 1,749 more deaths than usual from March 15 to May 9 of this year — but reported just 1,049 deaths linked to the coronavirus during the same time.
Who are they? The state health department has collected only limited data about them, reporting demographic information for just 664 lost Texans. The limited picture shows they were overwhelmingly elderly — 72% over 65 — and the majority were male, 55%, with gender unknown for 4%. At least two died before celebrating their 20th birthdays.
It is difficult to definitively discern whether the state follows nationwide trends that see people of color, and particularly black Americans, disproportionately affected by the virus because of the state's limited efforts to collect that information. The state reports an unknown race for 18% of those who died of the new virus. Of those for whom race and ethnicity were reported, 12.8% were black and 25.8% were Hispanic, compared with 12% and 40% of the state as a whole. Black lawmakers have called on the state to improve its accounting of racial disparities in virus spread and outcomes, including by reinstating an Office of Minority Health Statistics and Engagement that state lawmakers defunded in 2017.
Nearly half of Texas’ known fatalities were residents of nursing homes or assisted living facilities, which have proved hotspots for the virus. One was Estela Aguirre, 91, a Jehovah’s Witness who died in March after becoming sick in a College Station assisted living facility that saw one of the state’s worst outbreaks. After her death, her son Art Aguirre began to crusade for more public information about hot spots in nursing homes.
Texas prisons, with their close quarters and poor hygienic conditions, have seen dozens of inmates and a handful of staff members die of the disease. The first was 72-year-old Bartolo Infante, an inmate at the Telford Unit near Texarkana, who died in early April after being hospitalized for pneumonia. Seventy-year-old Akbar Nurid-Din Shabazz, a Muslim chaplain for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, died later that month, hours before the start of the holy month of Ramadan.
Meatpacking plants in the Texas Panhandle and elsewhere in the state have also proved petri dishes. Pwar Gay left behind four children and a dangerous job cutting meat at a Tyson plant in Amarillo when she died of COVID-19. Her family believes she, like thousands of others, contracted the virus from working in the plant’s cramped quarters.
And the virus has not spared the health care workers toiling to keep it in check. Thirty-three-year-old pediatric nurse Karla Dominguez made a final trip to Disney World this year, a month before she died in the same El Paso hospital she had worked in for five years.
Texas has been spared some of the worst. But grim precautionary measures warn that could change — a refrigerated tractor-trailer sitting unused in the parking lot outside the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office, a temporary morgue outside a Baylor Scott & White hospital in Fort Worth. Neither has been used, but both stand ready.
Even still, protocols of death and mourning have already been disrupted.
At Mabrie Memorial Mortuary in Houston, staff members have become accustomed to placing veils over the faces of the deceased so that loved ones don’t try to kiss their foreheads in a goodbye. Medical examiners arrive at homes in protective suits, double bagging the bodies they retrieve. Across the country, families are mourning their loved ones over video chat.
“Funeral services are where you get hugs and try to be close to people, but you can tell that there’s been an effect on that,” said Jim Kennerly, president of Greenwood Mount Olivet Funeral Homes in Fort Worth. Now, he said, “people aren’t as willing … to be close.”
Some funeral parlors said they are seeing slight increases in business, but many are not; coronavirus-related restrictions limited traffic accidents and even drug overdoses for much of this spring, medical examiners said.
Jammie Pruitt, a 30-year veteran of the funeral industry who leads Pruitt and Pruitt Mortuary in Houston, has noticed other things, too: shorter ceremonies, more cremations. Mourners who do attend memorials seem not to lose themselves fully in the service, gripped by an unrelenting anxiety. He calls it “pandemic grief.”
That’s only more pronounced when a family is mourning a COVID-19 fatality. Loved ones are careful not to touch each other, attentive to social distancing protocols and greedy for hand sanitizer. They are not able to shed their sadness the way he wishes they would. He wishes he could do more.
“You can see it in the walk to their car,” he said, describing distanced family members headed to separate vehicles. “It’s a walk of hurt.”
Texas' big-city mayors ask Gov. Greg Abbott for power to impose face mask rules
The mayors of nine of Texas' biggest cities urged Gov. Greg Abbott in a letter Tuesday to grant them the "authority to set rules and regulations" mandating face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to climb in Texas, an executive order from Abbott bans local governments from imposing fines or criminal penalties on people who don't wear masks in public. When the order went into effect, orders from counties and cities requiring masks became toothless. The mayors wrote that many people in their cities continue to refuse to wear face masks and that "a one-size-fits-all approach is not the best option" when it comes to regulating the issue.
The letter is signed by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere and Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen.
The letter asks Abbott to consider allowing each city's local officials to decide whether to require the use of face coverings in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
On Tuesday, the state reported a record-breaking total of 2,518 patients hospitalized with the virus. The seven-day average of new cases has also reached new heights in recent days.
"We think you would agree that a healthy economy starts with healthy people," the letter states. "If you do not have plans to mandate face coverings statewide, we ask that you restore the ability for local authorities to enforce the wearing of face coverings in public venues where physical distancing cannot be practiced."
Abbott has continued to encourage Texans to wear masks, but in a press conference Tuesday he balked again at the idea of imposing penalties on people who don't.
"I make clear on a daily basis around the entire state of Texas that wearing a mask is very important, and local officials send that message," he said. "Putting people in jail, however, is the wrong approach for this thing."
He said local officials wanting to slow the spread of the virus have other tools at their disposal. For example, while they can't impose fines related to masks, they can fine businesses or individuals for violating rules on gatherings, he said.
Abbott was responding to a question at the press conference about calls from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins for new mask requirements. Abbott said Jenkins "seems to be taking a somewhat two-faced approach as it concerns his pleas for enforcement. He needs to avail himself of the tools that are available to him for enforcement.”
Afterward, Jenkins said in a statement that Abbott’s staff had recently asked him whether he had "any idea" what is causing the increase in positive cases. Jenkins said he answered, "Increased activity and human contact. Loosening of masking and social distancing. Both brought about by the Governor’s decisions to accelerate opening and limit our local ability to enforce recommendations from Governor or medical experts.
"I'm simply asking the Governor to lead on the masking requirement the medical experts say is the single most important thing we can do right now to prevent spread or allow local governments to lead on this important issue,” Jenkins wrote.
In the meantime, restaurants, stores and other businesses are making their own decisions about whether to require masks. The supermarket chain H-E-B recently ended its requirement that customers wear masks within its stores, causing more than 25,000 people to sign a petition demanding that it reinstate the precaution. An H-E-B spokesperson called the petition "well-intentioned" but said the situation is complicated.
"Without any guidance or rules from the local government like we had a couple of weeks ago, there is nothing to enforce," the spokesperson, Dya Campos, told KSAT-TV. "We would have to call [the police] for every conflict and use illegal trespass. It's very difficult to deny entry. We request all customers wear masks and encourage it with messaging."
Texas bars and restaurants were eager to reopen. Now some are closing their doors again as coronavirus cases rise.
Celebrating her birthday in Galveston, Melinda Prince walked out of Yaga’s Cafe on Thursday full of coconut shrimp. What she didn’t realize was one of the employees at the restaurant may have been working while infected with the coronavirus.
Prince found out three days later through a post from the restaurant's Facebook account.
“I freaked out,” said Prince, who plans to quarantine for two weeks and get tested if COVID-19 symptoms arise.
Facebook posts from Yaga's Cafe, whose managers did not respond to requests for comment, indicate other employees have since been tested for the coronavirus, the restaurant voluntarily closed, a professional cleaning crew was hired and recent customers were also encouraged to get tested.
The Galveston eatery is not alone. Restaurants and bars across Texas — including in Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and San Marcos — have closed recently due to concerns about potentially spreading the coronavirus, according to social media posts and local news reports.
Those voluntarily closures come weeks into Gov. Greg Abbott's phased approach to letting businesses reopen in hopes of igniting the state's economy, which took a catastrophic hit from local and statewide business shutdowns in March and April. It also comes as local officials ask the governor to allow them to require that people wear face masks in public and as Austin Mayor Steve Adler is encouraging reopened businesses to voluntarily operate their indoor spaces at 25% or less of their full capacity.
And the closures come as the virus continues to spread in Texas. Tuesday was the fifth straight day of record-high hospitalizations of Texans with coronavirus, a worrying confirmation for health experts who predicted cases would rise after the state started reopening. Also Tuesday, the state reported that at least 2,000 Texans have died from the COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Many restaurant owners have been trying to balance feedback from their staffs, their patrons, state guidelines and local officials, said Melissa Stewart, executive director of the Greater Houston Restaurant Association.
"There's just so many things that these owners and operators are trying to navigate," Stewart said. "Restauranting is never easy, this is an exponential degree of that."
The Texas Department of State Health Services and health departments for Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties did not respond to requests for comment about there is a trend in infections being contracted at bars and restaurants.
At a press conference Tuesday, Abbott said the state has an "abundant" hospital capacity to deal with people who get sick from the virus. He did not issue new requirements that Texans wear face masks in public or allow local officials to do so in their counties and cities, but Abbott urged people to consider if they must venture out and to take precautions if they do.
"They still have to be practiced because COVID-19 hasn't suddenly magically left the state of Texas," he said.
In addition to prisons and meatpacking plants, Abbott blamed people in their under 30 for recent surges in coronavirus cases, yet he also acknowledged it has been difficult to tell where those infected contracted the disease.
“It could be Memorial Day celebrations, it could be a bar setting, it could be some other type of gathering,” Abbott said.
The governor partially attributed recent infections in Texas to people younger than 30 testing positive in Hays County. On Tuesday, the county reported that 568 of its 1,093 cases have come from people in that age group.
KXAN earlier this week asked Hays County health officials if restaurants there are becoming common sources of the virus' spread, but leaders there declined to disclose that information.
"We understand the basis for questions regarding trends that point toward potential clusters or hot spots," the county health department told the TV station. "However, we do not believe providing this type of information will assist with policy decisions or messaging. In fact, it could be harmful to businesses that are already struggling and trying to get back on their feet."
But state Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood, said not disclosing such information can actually cause more economic harm.
"We've created this situation where we told people it was safe to go back to restaurants and bars and now they're figuring out they’re not safe," she said in an interview Tuesday. "That ricochet affect could be the most damaging thing to businesses.”
For weeks, economists have said that reopening businesses will not lead to a quick economic recovery — especially as the pandemic rages on and people worry about venturing out.
Regardless of Abbott allowing restaurants top open, some are closing on their own. Louie’s Beer Garden in San Marcos closed on June 7 after “a couple of employees” tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the bar’s Facebook page.
In Addison near Dallas, an employee at Zoli’s NY Pizza tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.
“We are hopeful that our strong cleaning, required masks and no-contact procedures that were implemented at the beginning of the pandemic have contained the spread,” the restaurant posted on Facebook, “but we will be closing this restaurant effective immediately, while we assess the situation.”
The sports bar Chicken N Pickle in San Antonio isn’t taking any chances, either, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
“In an abundance of caution," the bar posted on Facebook, "we immediately closed our property, as we wanted to fully assess the situation and ensure the safety of all who enjoy the food and fun of Chicken N Pickle."
Rebecca Fischer, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the Texas A&M University School of Public Health, warned that dining out has become increasingly dangerous.
“The risk is higher now than it was when restrictions were first implemented,” Fischer said in an interview, adding: “It’s not safer out there.”
It’s a reckoning for restaurants in Texas, one of the state’s largest and most visible industries impacted by the coronavirus. More than 680,000 workers in the restaurant industry have lost their jobs during the pandemic, according to the Texas Restaurant Association.
"It not only employs a ton of people and brings in an incredible amount of revenue, it's also part of our national brand,” Stewart said in an interview.
In places on the Gulf Coast like Galveston, some worry that tourists could also be spreading the virus as they travel.
“I think that’s everybody’s main concern here — the tourists,” said Kate Sullivant, a resident on the island whose son works at a popular restaurant on The Strand in Galveston. “That was my only real concern with him working in the service industry.”
So when Sullivant found out one of her son’s co-workers was infected with COVID-19, she feared it might just be the beginning.
“Oh, here we go,” Sullivant said. “It’s happening. It’s happening.”
