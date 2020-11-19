Several local athletes have been nominated by their high school coaches and chosen by a selection of committee members to participate in the San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game sponsored by H-E-B.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. and will be played at the Alamodome.
Last year, Tivy’s Trapper Pannell threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to give Team Black a 35-34 win over Team Gold before a crowd of 18,242 fans.
The game has been a major event since 1978 and has showcased some of the area’s most talented players in an effort to give student athletes another chance to be looked at by colleges and universities across the country.
Kerrville Tivy’s Jack Patterson has been named to the roster of Team Black this year as a cornerback and will be coached by Lyndon Hamilton of Reagan High School in San Antonio.
Oscar Falcon of Comfort was named to Team Gold as a punter.
He will be joined by teammate Jose Herrera at the wide receiver position.
Team Gold will be coached by David Branscom of Brandeis High School in San Antonio.
Tivy Coach David Jones commented on Jack Patterson’s selection to this game.
“We are thrilled for Jack,” Jones said. “He has had a great career at Tivy. It is an honor to be selected.”
The Comfort Bobcats are sending two players to the All-Star Game.
“Oscar is going to go as an all purpose kicker,” Comfort Coach Brandon Easterly said. “He could punt, kick off, as well as kick field goals.”
“Jose is going as a receiver, he has aspirations to play college football so I think him getting the opportunity to play in a game like this against great competition will be really good for him,” Easterly added. “We had two guys play in the game last year and they both really enjoyed the experience, so I hope that Oscar and Jose enjoy it as well.”
