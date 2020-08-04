To the person who stole the Black Lives Matter yard sign, shame on you for your lack of effort. Next time organize a mob to trespass onto his property, use a bullhorn to make him feel unsafe, let him know he should be shot, tear down his sign, deface it with spray paint and lots of expletives and obscenities, and then set it on fire.
This is 2020 after all. At least show the initiative and respect they show for our property.
Martha Loomis, Kerrville
