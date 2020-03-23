Boerne Mayor Tim Handren ordered all non-essential businesses to close on Monday at midnight as the cases in Kendall County rose to three.
Boerne joins Waco as Texas cities moving to shut themselves down during the coronavirus pandemic. The city of Austin and Travis County were expected to follow suit. Dallas and Hunt counties already went into a shelter-in-place effort.
The city of San Antonio and Bexar County are expected to adopt a shelter-in-place policy, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
Handren's order closes all non-essential businesses but also puts quarantine limits on those who travel outside of the city limits. The order read: "Any city of Boerne resident who returns to Boerne from travel to a location more than 100 miles beyond the city limits shall self-quarantine in their home or place of lodging for a period of no less than 14 days, maintaining isolation from other persons to the maximum extent possible.
The city placed a long list of essential businesses that are staying open during the period that extends through April 3.
