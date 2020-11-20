James Randall Plugge
March 1934 - November 2020
James Randall Plugge, age 86, passed away peacefully November 8th, 2020 due to pulmonary fibrosis in Naples, FL. He was born March 30th, 1934 in Washington DC, to Eleanor Vivian and John Ade Plugge. He graduated from Carnegie Tech in 1957 with BS in printing management. Dad married Barbara Ann White in 1958. Following college, he served in the Navy as an analyst at Fleet Intelligence Center Pacific (FICPAC) on Ford Island, Hawaii. Dad was promoted to Lieutenant in 1962. Jim turn to a life long career in the printing press business- a salesman with Harris Corp., managing, marketing, and consulting in his industry until his retirement. He developed a number of analytical financial tools. Dad studied the world first hand by travelling his entire life; from his first trip to Europe as a youth to business trips abroad and then navigating a diverse portion of the world after retirement, with his wife Phyllis. His travels were well documented in personal photographs and video recordings. He had a talent for presenting the places he experienced in the form of video productions which he edited and narrated himself. He lived to learn and learned to pass on his experiences. Jim is survived by his wife, Phyllis Plugge, and his 3 kids; Leianna Blanquera, Donald Plugge and Caroline Plugge. Instead of flowers, my father would want you to express your love to those you value ...
He will be laid to rest at Rock Creek Park Cemetery in Washington DC. Service date and time pending.
