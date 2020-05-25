Sixteen Kerr County residents are among at least 55,348 people in Texas who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department. Most of the local residents had recovered.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 22,558 statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 227 were reporting coronavirus infections, according to TDSHS. At least 1,519 people had died from the disease in Texas and 870,935 had been tested. An estimated 33,385 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 366,736 people have recovered from the disease, 1,643,499 have been infected and 97,722 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 14,163,915 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 5,428,605 had been infected since the pandemic began, 345,375 had died, and 2,180,016 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections
NEARBY COUNTIES
Gillespie
5
Kendall
24
Bandera
6
Kimble
1
Uvalde
6
Medina
67
Blanco
8
Mason
31
Llano
3
Texas unemployment rate hits worst on record at 12.8%
The state’s April jobless rate was 12.8% — Texas’ worst monthly tally on record.
That number, included in the Labor Department’s monthly report released Friday, is the government’s clearest and most comprehensive look at the economic devastation in Texas since the coronavirus pandemic first swept the state in March.
Previously, the state’s worst-ever monthly unemployment rate was 9.2% in November 1986, as Texas reeled from the last big oil bust. Now, with more than 2 million Texans who have filed for unemployment during the outbreak, the contracting oil industry is only part of the state’s economic problems.
“We are in some sense a state having to deal with two extraordinarily negative circumstances all at once,” Venkatesh Shankar, an economist and director of research at the Center for Retail Studies at Texas A&M University, said in an interview.
And perhaps no economic indicator matters as much as the public health data related to COVID-19. In explaining his rationale for allowing businesses to reopen, Abbott has zeroed in on two figures. One is the ratio of positive cases to tests conducted. The other is the hospitalization rate — the proportion of infected Texans who are requiring hospitalization.
Both those numbers have trended down over several weeks, but Texas is still often seeing 1,000 or more people test positive for the virus each day.
“We never had a steep rise, but we haven’t hit anywhere near a plateau,” Shankar said. “The question is: You have to open the economy to a certain extent. When the economy starts to come back and cases come back again, how will unemployment be affected then?”
Economists have said Texas could struggle to bounce back from the economic calamity caused by COVID-19 even though businesses across a wide swath of industries are allowed to reopen because of the double whammy Shankar described the coronavirus leading to shuttered businesses combined with weak oil prices.
The pandemic's damage has been swift and spared no sector of the Texas economy, leading to bottlenecks at food banks, renters evicted and scrambling for housing, college graduates without jobs and many jobless Texans not receiving unemployment benefits due to the Texas Workforce Commission’s inability to fully respond to the surge in demand.
The price of oil, which for the first time ever briefly plunged negative in April, is tightly tied to the Texas economy and state budget. On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen directed state agencies and colleges to reduce their budgets by 5%.
The result will mean worse services for Texans, who are already feeling the effects of a ravaged economy in the middle of a pandemic. Oil producers have had to make the tough choice to close wells, restaurant workers have had to navigate confusing orders issued by Abbott as dining rooms have started to reopen, and immigrants working in meatpacking plants in West Texas have had to endure large coronavirus outbreaks.
The crisis “has shone a blinding light on our state’s geographic, economic, and social systems, revealing their vulnerabilities so clearly that their existence can no longer be debated or denied,” read a recent report titled “A Playbook for Resiliency: Creating Opportunity for all Texans,” released by the University of Houston and the University of Texas at Austin.
Recent jobs reports have shown that lower-wage workers have been affected disproportionately by the coronavirus, and Shankar agreed, adding that parts of the energy sector might never return as companies have lost such steep amounts of money.
Despite the eye-popping economic numbers, analysts are concerned about incomplete data because "the economic impact of the sudden drop in activity may be much more far-reaching than the already-devastating headline unemployment number,” S. Michael Sury, lecturer of finance at UT-Austin, wrote in an email to The Texas Tribune.
Keith Phillips is a senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. He and his and colleagues at the bank, normally focused only on economic data, have also been tracking health numbers. It is the "elephant in the room" that cannot be ignored when rejuvenating the economy.
“The health thing is driving the economics,” Phillips said.
Some other countries, Phillips said, such as South Korea, were able to corral the virus more quickly through testing and contact tracing, "and we were slow."
"We’re going need to do that in order to keep confidence up so people feel safe going around and doing their business," Phillips said.
Houston mayor says city will enforce occupancy rules at reopened businesses after complaints pour in
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Sunday the city now plans to enforce the state’s occupancy rules that limit how many people can be in restaurants and bars to protect against the spread of COVID-19, after receiving reports of people flooding establishments over Memorial Day weekend.
Turner had previously said the city would ask residents and business owners to self-enforce Gov. Greg Abbott’s rules that allow bars and restaurants to operate at 25% and 50% occupancy, respectively. On the whole, people are respecting that rule — but the city started to receive an avalanche about people crowding into spaces, not social distancing nor wearing masks.
“We have done so well in this city,” Turner addressed reporters while wearing a light blue surgical mask. “This is not the time...for some people to engage in this blatant behavior that will have an adverse affect on everybody else, not just themselves, but everybody else.”
Fire Chief Samuel Peña tweeted that the department had received about 300 complaints since Friday and that "admittance beyond approved capacity will cause events to be stopped" until conditions are corrected.
Turner also announced 115 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in the city Sunday, bringing Houston’s case total to 6,640 and the number of deaths to 126. This was the first weekend Texas bars were allowed to open at all since Abbott issued a blanket shelter in place order nearly two months ago. The state started to gradually open in phases May 1. Although Abbott has chastised some cities for what he considered aggressive enforcement, an investigation by ProPublica and the Texas Tribune found enforcement was highly sporadic across the state and, in many cases, cities chose to issue citations sparingly.
Videos and news reports from around the country, in states where reopening has begun, show people flooding nightclubs, restaurants and beaches. Turner referenced a pool party in Arkansas that was the source of a larger COVID-19 cluster in that state. He emphasized the city would not be heavy handed — “nobody’s going to be jailed” — but said the city had no choice but to issue citations or, in extreme cases, shut businesses down if they do not comply.
“Your rights stop where my rights begin,” he said, adding later, “Work with us, please.” — Vianna Davila
Coronavirus hot spots in Texas homeless shelters highlight challenges unsheltered residents face social distancing, staying clean
Nursing homes, jails and prisons have become well-known locations for coronavirus outbreaks, but Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has identified another major hotspot for COVID-19 cases in his city: homeless shelters.
Speaking at a Houston food distribution drive Saturday, where he was volunteering, Turner said 77 of the 183 additional people who had tested positive for the virus lived in homeless shelters, ABC13 Houston reported.
"We are now testing people in our homeless shelter, and what we are finding is there are people who are infected with this virus,” Turner said, according to the news report. “We are engaging in social distancing and spreading them out.”
Clusters of COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in homeless shelters across the state: Austin’s downtown Salvation Army homeless shelter closed in mid-April after 12 people there tested positive, resulting in all 187 residents being moved to a hotel leased by the city of Austin. Days later, the Dallas Life homeless shelter reported 38 cases in its facility.
Large homeless shelters are traditionally very tight, congregate quarters, with people often sleeping in bunks lined up close together or side-by-side on mats on the floor. The National Alliance to End Homelessness recommends creating additional capacity to limit the spread of COVID-19, allowing shelters to stay open 24 hours a day (some usually only operate at night, for example), and create shelter space for people who are more susceptible to disease.
Houston, Austin and Dallas, in addition to other Texas cities, have over the last two months opened additional space for homeless people, in hotels and convention centers, but many of the services where homeless people traditionally turned for help have had to shut down or dramatically limit operations because of the virus. Some shelters stopped taking new clients altogether.
That could account for increases in homeless encampments popping up in cities across the country, an issue raised in an interview Austin Mayor Steve Adler did with Austin's KVUE on Friday. He was asked how the city plans to address homelessness, which has increased in visibility there.
"Folks experiencing homelessness is one of the big challenges that you have during something like this virus because quite frankly it's a really susceptible and vulnerable population," Adler told KVUE, describing the city's efforts to acquire places where homeless people can isolate.
He added the city plans to vote this week on acquiring another motel to house homeless people.
Austin so far has created two new kinds of spaces where homeless people can go. That includes protected facilities, which are exclusively for homeless people at risk for the virus or else have recovered from COVID-19 but have nowhere else to go. Homeless people can also stay in the city's isolation facilities, for anyone who has a positive diagnoses, is waiting on test results or needs to quarantine and has nowhere safe to do so.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends that people living unsheltered in unsanctioned encampments should be allowed to remain where they are, if no housing options are available. The agency does recommend encouraging campers to set up their living areas with at least 144 square feet for each individual — but that can be difficult to achieve. People often stay in such encampments because of the protection offered by other people, and it's typical for more than one person to live in a single tent.
Austin's unsheltered homeless population increased by 45% — 488 additional people — from 2019 to this year, according to the city and county's point-in-time count, a snapshot of a region's homeless population on any given night and usually assumed to be an undercount.
839 new virus cases reported in Texas as reopening continues
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As Texas continues to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, health officials said Sunday that there were 839 new cases of the virus reported in the state for a total of 55,348.
The true numbers are likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said Sunday that the number of deaths in Texas increased by 13, for a total of 1,519 deaths.
Gov. Greg Abbott has been reopening the state’s economic activity in phases.
Bars, breweries and tasting rooms were allowed to reopen Friday at 25 percent capacity and with other social distancing measures in place. Rodeos, bingo halls and aquariums also can reopen. Restaurants, which were allowed to reopen May 1 at 25 percent customer capacity, can now run at 50 percent.
The new standards don’t apply yet in El Paso and Amarillo, which have seen a recent increase in coronavirus cases.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Almost 400 COVID cases still active in Brazoria County
Brazoria County announced zero additional positive cases of COVID-19 in any Texas Department of Criminal Justice or nursing home or care facility, Saturday afternoon.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta was pleased with the revelation but did not put much stock to a possible trend.
“It’s still 10 cases,” Sebesta said. “It’s a long weekend and results will be slower coming in. Let’s see how the flow of cases is for the next days.”
Pearland recorded half of Saturday’s 10 announced cases. Residents included a woman more than 80 years old, two women in their 40s, another in her 60s and a man in his 40s.
Two probable cases were recorded in Alvin, a boy under 10 years old and a woman in her 20s, according to county data.
An Angleton woman in her 60s, a probable Manvel woman in her 50s and a Freeport woman in her 40s also tested positive for COVID-19.
The county also reported six recoveries.
The county now has 835 cases with 396 active, 417 recovered and 10 probable. A dozen people have died from complications of the deadly virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Mexican border city tightens checks on US visitors
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Officials in a Mexican border city are tightening checks on travellers coming from Texas, saying they fear U.S. visitors may be helping feed a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Municipal and state officials in Matamoros, together with Mexico's National Guard began setting up checkpoints Saturday at the three border crossings to question U.S. citizens and residents coming from Brownsville, Texas. City official Jorge Mora Solaldine said only one person will be allowed per vehicle and people will have to prove they have essential business, such as work or medical care.
At least 180 people were turrned back at a single point on Saturday, according to city officials.
Mexico and the U.S. announced in March that they were closing the border to non-essential business, but enforcement has been spotty in some places and there were few if any checks on those coming into Matamoros. Commercial traffic, critical to the economy on both sides of the border, has continued on a large scale.
The municipality of Matamoros, with a population of roughly 500,000, has reported 323 confirmed infections of the new coronavirus and 29 deaths, while Cameron County on the other side of the border has recorded about 700 cases and 32 deaths among its roughly 420,000 people.
The U.S.-Mexico border is the most transited in the world, with many people normally crossing almost daily for work or school. Residents and officials on both sides have asserted that travellers from across the border were bringing the infection.
Nacogdoches County has two new cases of COVID-19
Nacogdoches County has two new cases of COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. today, bringing the county’s total number to 254, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The new cases are a man in his 40s from a previously reported household and a woman in her 70s.
Nacogdoches County has had approximately 1,432 people tested with 66 active cases, 173 estimated recoveries and 15 deaths. Their coronavirus call center is averaging eight calls per day.
County reports three new COVID-19 cases
Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons and long-term care facilities reported their second consecutive day without a new COVID-19 case Sunday, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Brazoria County announced three additional cases Sunday afternoon. An Alvin woman in her 30s and an Alvin man in his 40s were announced as positive. A Pearland man in his 50s was announced as probable, according to county data.
Probable cases are in symptomatic people who live in the same household as someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, Sebesta previously said.
The county did not report any recoveries Sunday.
The county now has 838 cases with 399 active, 417 recovered and 10 probable. A dozen people have died from complications with COVID-19.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
