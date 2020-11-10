A 73-year-old Fredericksburg pilot and military veteran was killed last week while practicing formation flying in preparation for a Veterans Day event, according to various sources.
Jim "Flagman" Averett, who flew for the U.S. Air Force and then Delta Airlines before retiring, lost his life on Nov. 6 in a midair collision.
A Texas-based formation flying team expressed its condolences in a Nov. 7 social media post.
“It's with heavy hearts that Falcon Flight announces the loss of one of our own — Jim "Flagman" Averett,” states the post by Falcon Flying Formation Team. “Flagman was well known throughout the formation community in both the RV and Bonanza circles. His skill, easy-going demeanor and most importantly his smile were always on display. Our most deepest sympathies are with Jim's family during this difficult time.”
According to the FAA, Averett was piloting a Bonanza J35, which was destroyed. The other plane, which sustained substantial damage and crash-landed in a pasture following the collision, was a Bonanza M-35. Averett was the sole occupant of the J35, and there were two people in the other plane, according to the FAA.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.
Averett also used to race cars, and had been serving on the board of the Sports Car Club of America just prior to his death, “in addition to being a fixture at SCCA events in the Southwest Division,” according to an article on scca.com. As a driver, he earned Southwest Division Championships in Formula Vee in 1983, 1984, 1986 and 1987, according to the article.
“SCCA extends its deepest sympathies to Jim’s wife Madeline, daughter Amanda and their extended family,” states the article.
