Alan Pazdernik: Pct. 1 must be proud of Belew's comments
Jun 13, 2020

Commissioner Belew: I bet the folks in Precinct 1 are really proud of having elected him. The next commissioner's court I go to be sure and take your sheet with the hoodie along.

Alan Pazdernik, Kerrville
