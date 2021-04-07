(SAN ANTONIO) - The Tivy Antlers went the distance against Alamo Heights in San Antonio, falling to the Mules, 2-1, late in the game.
Sam Letz started the game in the pitcher’s circle, throwing 31 strikes in 55 pitches.
Letz allowed no runs to score, giving up only three hits, in the district loss.
Fisher Roberts pitched two innings and struck out four batters in the process.
The Antlers’ were led in hitting by Kale Lackey, who went 2-for-2 in the batter's box.
Roberts was credited with the lone RBI for the Antlers, grounding into a fielder’s choice, scoring Travis White from third base, in the top of the sixth inning.
Tivy tallied one run, four hits and two errors in the contest.
Coleson Abel and Adan Hernandez registered one hit apiece, in addition to Robert’s two hits.
Tivy was not able to convert runs off of 10 batters, who were left stranded on base.
Abel, Lackey and Roberts had a stolen base apiece.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|TIVY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|ALMH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|X
|2
|6
|0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.