The Kerrville City Council moved one step closer on Tuesday to finalizing the 2021 budget — one full of cuts and restrictions thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
The more than $70 million budget will see plenty of measures to plan for anything unexpected, but it does not mean the city will stop planned major projects.
It does mean there will be no pay raises for city employees — for merit or cost of living — and there will be several jobs left unfilled.
With Councilman Gary Cochrane absent, the City Council voted 4-0 to approve the first reading of the planned budget. The final reading will be held on Sept. 5. Just one speaker, former Councilman George Baroody, questioned the budget, but that was mostly about deferred maintenance on roads.
Regardless, this budget could have been a lot worse, and the city’s unexpected surge in sales tax revenue has helped it weather the pandemic better than others.
“We’ve seen real strength in our sales tax revenue,” said Amy Dozier, Kerrville’s chief financial officer. “Kerrville is a regional retail hub.”
Another point made by Dozier is that a portion of taxes collected from online sales — like Amazon — are distributed back to the city. The same is also true for any online sales initiated in the city — like James Avery. Those dollars have helped bridge the gap and has even helped the city perform better financially than expected.
At one point, the city predicted that sales tax revenue could drop as much as 40%, but that has not developed. However, this bit of good news is offset by the fact that city leaders didn’t want to burden taxpayers with a significant property tax rate after assessed values rose dramatically across the region.
In turn, Dozier said the city would be reducing the property tax rate to help offset those increases. The city’s tax rate would be set at 51 cents for every $100 of assessed value. Dozier said that puts the city into a no-new-revenue position on property taxes.
The city will continue to pursue several major capital improvement projects, including: several street reconstruction projects, drainage projects, completion of the Olympic Drive extension, completion of the Guadalupe River utility crossing, which is funded through a grant, and donation-funded improvements to the library.
